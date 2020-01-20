Godzilla vs. Kong': Release Date, Cast, Plot & More

The most celebrated giant monsters - Godzilla and King Kong -- are back to continue their fight, which started years ago. Now that they will step on the same battlefield, the crown for the most robust beast is also up for grabs.

Both Godzilla and King Kong established their names by being the main characters in numerous movies released over the decades. But this time, they will be unleashing their abilities together for the fight of the decade.

Official Release Date: Memorial Day Weekend 2020

Warner Bros. initially set the movie "Godzilla vs. Kong" on May 29, 2020 -- almost the exact day to celebrate the anniversary of "Godzilla: King of the Monsters."

However, after a few times of brainstorming, they decided to try taking advantage of Memorial Day weekend.

When it seemed like already a perfect date to show the world the fight of the decade, they suddenly took note of the possible battle against big hitters movies, so they pushed the date again and ended up setting its release date on March 13, 2020.

Again, despite announcing the "official" date, the head of Warner Bros., Toby Emmerich, wanted the date to be as flexible as possible while the studio was still in talks to come up with the best decision yet. Just recently, they finally delayed it until November 20 due to the "lack of success" of the previous film, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," which only earned $385 million at the box office.

Setting it on November 20, 2020, will also allow Warner Bros. to prevent struggles in terms of sales once it has been shown in movie houses.

Cast To Complete The Puzzle Pieces

Since "Godzilla vs. Kong" is set after "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," confirmed stars who inevitably joined the much-awaited crossover include "King of the Monsters" cast Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, and Zhang Ziyi.

They also welcomed newcomers like "True Blood, Big Little Lies" actor Alexander Skarsgard who played the role of the leader of a military unit in the film. Danai Gurira of "The Walking Dead" also became a great addition to the new faces, but her role is still undisclosed.

Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, and Rebecca Hall are also confirmed to join the movie.

Of course, the main characters still hold essential roles in the upcoming film.

The King of the Monsters prepared himself to reappear again as he celebrates 60 years since his Japan debut. Between those times, he turned into the best exemplar among other famous giant monsters, proving that his name is powerful enough to be feared by his nemeses.

Meanwhile, the Eighth Wonder of the world's origin can be traced all the way back to its 1993 film and whose existence has been widely recognized by moviegoers of all ages.

What The Story Will Be All About?

Before they even successfully found the perfect release date, the "Godzilla vs. Kong" team unveiled the synopsis that made the fans look forward to it even more.

"In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity's fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages." the summary hinted. "As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans' origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever."

Since the film will disclose the battle of the decade, its director Adam Wingard already spoiled the two kings' fans and revealed that there would be a winner in the end.

"I do want there to be a winner," Wingard told Entertainment Weekly. "The original film was very fun, but you feel a little let down that the movie doesn't take a definitive stance. People are still debating now who won in that original movie, you know. So, I do want people to walk away from this film feeling like, Okay, there is a winner."

The success of the movie depends on the number of people who still appreciate the beauty of the decades' old characters, and people cannot wait to know who will be the winner this time.

READ MORE: Top 3 Marvel Movies You Should Rewatch Before 'Black Widow'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles