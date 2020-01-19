Kim Kardashian to Tackle Criminal Justice Reform in New Documentary -- TEASER HERE!

Kim Kardashian is becoming the person she wants to be as she follows her late father's footsteps in the field of law. After she helped push the Armenian Genocide bill, she is now ready to drive another advocacy through a new documentary.

In October 2019, Kim supported the Armenian Genocide bill to Congress. Before it was successfully approved, Kardashian pleaded to her over 62 million Twitter followers to "call" the Congress and tell them to do the first step for the genocide's victims and descendants.

Later that day, the House approved the resolution that recognizes and remembers the fallen Armenian victims. The vote ended with the result of 405-11 in favor of the bill.

The Armenian Genocide bill will now allow Armenians to commemorate the killings of over 1.5 million of their countrymen by Turkey's Ottoman Empire in the early 1900s and consider it as a genocide. It took so long before the U.S government to recognize the mass killings, and the voting was the first in 35 years to have the U.S. government consider such legislation.

Other than the recent bill, Kardashian also stood for prison reform advocacy by visiting the White House and joining President Donald Trump at a press conference in the same year.

She partnered with Lyft to support the "First Step Act" for the prisoners, which the president signed in 2018 to allow discretion in sentencing drug offenders, reducing their life sentence and even providing rehabilitation for prisoners.

However, Kim's defense for prisoners is not yet over.

New Project For Incarcerated People?

As the KKW Beauty founder moves forward on her legal journey, she found a new way again to address the mass incarceration problem in the U.S.

On Jan. 19, she took to Twitter her good news on the release of her new documentary, "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project."

pic.twitter.com/d5AvuvQE7a The official trailer for my new documentary is here! Criminal justice reform is something that’s so important to me, and I can't wait to share these stories with all of you. #KKWTheJusticeProject premieres Sunday, April 5 at 7/6c on @Oxygen — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2020

The broadcast will be released on Apr. 5 on Oxygen, and it will mainly show the viewers a few of her efforts to address criminal justice reform.

"There are a lot of people making bad choices after a life of trauma," she said after learning the stories of incarcerated victims through their letters. "People deserve a second chance."

Moreover, in the trailer attached to her tweet, the 39-year-old TV personality admitted that she stepped into the project knowing nothing. However, her heart completely opened up as the program progressed.

According to Oxygen, Kim will be exploring the lives and cases of Alexis Martin, David Sheppard, Dawn Jackson and Momolu Stewart -- the four inmates whom she and her legal experts think "have been unfairly sentenced."

Kim also mentioned in the trailer how she wanted to bring the people affected by the broken justice system to the public -- to a national level -- to fight for a change.

"This documentary is an honest depiction of me learning about the system and helping bring tangible results to justice reform," Kim Kardashian went on.

Meanwhile, the executive vice president for Oxygen Media and E! Production, Rod Aissa, spoke up about how Kim's influence reached the White House and immediately made an impact. He also highlighted how Kim continuously uses her media empire to help the people in need.

