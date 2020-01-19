Quick Rebound? Rihanna Spotted With A$AP Rocky After Hassan Jameel Split

Rihanna was spotted hanging out with A$AP Rocky after her reported split with Hassan Jameel.

Is she on a quick rebound? The two were seen spending time together on Friday night.

Are They Just Friends?

Men and women can be spending time together as friends. Hanging out does not really mean dating or that they are romantically involved with each other. However, Internet and social media users may have a different take on Rihanna spending time with an equally talented person in the name of A$AP Rocky.

After her reported split with billionaire Hassan Jameel, her boyfriend for almost three years, Rihanna may be back in the market for new love.

In the report released by Us Weekly, the "Diamonds" singer was a picture of happiness on Friday night. She was seen smiling and laughing while hanging out with A$AP Rocky at the backstage of the Yams Day Benefit concert in Brooklyn, New York.

The outlet also reported that it was not surprising to see the two of them having a good time together as they have a bit of a history of their own.

A$AP Rocky And Rhianna Together?

Back in 2013, the two were spotted kissing "off-screen" while they were filming a music video together. Although they neither confirmed nor deny these rumors, the two have remained friends throughout the years.

In fact, they were also together during Paris Fashion Week in June of 2019. Back then, Rihanna was still in a strong relationship with Hassan.

When Rihanna hosted her Diamond Ball in September 2019, A$AP Rocky was also in attendance. The two also walked the Red Carpet together at The Fashion Awards in December 2019 in London.

If they have been in contact with each other recently and has been spending so much time together, could A$AP Rocky be the reason for the breakup of Rihanna and Hassan? Is he her new beau or he is just a rebound?

On Keeping Her Privacy

Although it may also be possible that the two of them are just friends, it is difficult to assume considering RiRi's desire to keep things private.

Rihanna is known to keep her private life as private as she could. In fact, her relationship with Hassan was not confirmed until they have already broken up. She barely spoke about him or their relationship in their almost three years together.

The "Where Have You Been" artist only spoke of Hassan during her interview for Vogue Profile. The singer openly admitted that she was exclusively dating and that she was very happy.

Even then, however, Rihanna never mentioned him by name. Her desire to keep her personal life private might be the very reason why this fling with A$AP Rocky will never be confirmed nor denied.

Either way, whatever makes Rihanna happy is what everyone should wish for her. The "Love On The Brain" singer might just be inspired to come up with new music with the way her love life is going.

