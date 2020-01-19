[VIDEO] Kylie Jenner Unveils 'Stormi' Makeup Collection

February is special for the youngest self-made billionaire, Kylie Jenner.

It is the month she gave birth to baby Stormi, so it is no surprise that the cosmetics mogul uses her daughter as an inspiration in one of her makeup collections.

Though the tot may be too young to wear makeup at this time, she already has a makeup collection under her mom's cosmetic empire.

In the past few weeks, Kylie has been teasing her Stormi-inspired makeup collection for quite some time now. And just this weekend, she finally unveiled the line for the world to see.

The reality star promoted the new products in a mother-daughter duo filmed commercial. Klie and Stormi were dressed in ethereal white dresses and looking as happy as ever.

Kylie and Stormi cuddled and sat by delicate flowers while pink confetti started falling onto them just as a soft music played. As all of this happens, the mother-of-one holds a cheerful Stormi who is playing with the confetti all around her.

She captioned the video, "An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter and my love for her. I can't wait for the reveal!!! You will fall in love."

The song on the video was made by Stormi's dad, Travis Scott, and Don Toliver. Kaash Paige does the vocals.

Kylie also uploaded a separate Instagram post to feature three new Lip Kits, an eye shadow palette, blush, and a mini lip gloss set.

The eyeshadow features mattes and glitter pressed eyeshadows with shade names such as "Stormi Weather," "Butterfly Babe," "Angel on Earth" and "Baby Girl."

In each Lip Kit -- which is Kylie's signature products -- she added "To" and "From" labels on the back so the products can be gifted for Valentine's Day. The shades are "Give Me Butterflies," "Stormi" and "Head in the Clouds."

Kylie also showed her followers a swatch of each shade by testing them on her wrist.

The mini tubes of lip gloss have six shades that will "give you the best natural tint on your lips," according to Kylie. The pressed blush is also included in the collection with the shade name "Flutter In Love," a dusty-rose color.

The packaging is in pastel pink, blue and purple colors -- the color scheme of Stormi's first birthday party and some of her favorite colors -- as well as in butterfly motifs. Stormi's name is written in glittery letters.

Considering fans have been hoping for the two-year-old's makeup collection since she was born, many believe that this specific collection will be one of Kylie Cosmetics' best-selling launches to date.

The Stormi Collection is something she had meant to do since "the day I found out I was pregnant."

The Stormi Collection drops on Stormi's birthday, February 1, 2020.

Early this month, the youngest KarJenner shared an Instagram pic showing Stormi helping out in the Kylie Cosmetics office.

In the photo, the little girl could be seen looking over a spread of color swatches labelled "Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Day Collection 2020."

The makeup boss captioned the snap, "Coming soon," with a smiley face, purple heart emoji, and butterfly emoji.

As seen in the photo, there were also mock-ups of the product in pink packaging covered in butterflies.

