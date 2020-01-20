It seems Miley Cyrus has not yet fully moved on from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth even after finalizing their divorce. Rumor has it that Miley is out to make Liam jealous using her current beau Cody Simpson.

A celebrity insider revealed that Miley is planning a run-in with her ex-husband. Knowing Liam's habits, Cyrus is reportedly thinking of a "random meeting" with the 30-year-old actor at Byron Bay, Australia in order to flaunt her love life.

For what it's worth, Hemsworth was recently spotted on a vacation with his current girlfriend model Gabriella Brooks -- which is likely the reason why Miley thought of the alleged plan.

Miley Red Hot Jealous Over PDA Photos

Byron Bay has been a special place for ex-couple Cyrus and Hemsworth who have been together since "The Last Song" days. Their teenage romance got them on an on-and-off relationship, which eventually turned into marriage that lasted only a few months.

Now, it seems Liam has moved on from Miley and is now dating 21-year-old Gabriella. Liam and Gabriella have been packing on PDA ever since they got to Byron Bay with photos to prove it.

Their relationship seems to be going well, as Hemsworth has reportedly introduced his girlfriend to his parents back in December.

Poor Cody Knows Nothing

However, Miley will not let the new lovebirds have fun without making a scene. The "Climb" singer knows where Hemsworth frequents and is determined to run into him with beau Cody as her arm candy.

Apparently, Cyrus has told Simpson that she wants to go see his family and friends in Australia. She wants to treat Cody on a trip to Gold Coast, but she has already planned to go to Byron to seek out Liam.

The insider further revealed that the 27-year-old singer is only using Cody as a pawn in her "Operation: Torture Liam." Miley is said to be under the delusion that her ex will melt into a puddle of jealousy when he sees her around Cody.

Why Liam Will Not Play Miley's Game

Close friends of Miley and Liam have revealed that the ex-couple continue to bounce off messages to each other and still think of each other. Their friends were reportedly in disbelief to hear about their breakup but knew their fighting got too deep.

Furthermore, Liam is said to have realized that Miley is not the kind of wife he had in mind. Rather, the actor is said to be keen to have a more traditional and reserved wife -- which he still does not see in Miley.

Moreover, Liam's family is said to have encouraged him to take the necessary steps to getting a divorce. The actor is said to be missing Miley but that he is already in a happier place with his current relationship.

As for Miley, she reportedly made out Liam to be a deadbeat husband with mood swings that affected their marriage. She also painted Liam as a drug user.

These conclusions reportedly led Liam to turn his attention to a new life without Miley. Hemsworth is said to be content now that he is living by the beach and enjoying his beautiful girlfriend.

"Liam was the bigger man [in their marriage]," revealed the insider who added that the actor is "not letting Miley's games get a rise out of him."

Miley has reportedly thought dating Cody would have Liam running back to her but, according to the insider, "Miley is the last thing Liam wanted to see." The source added that Cyrus is "seething big time" because of this.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles