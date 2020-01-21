Swipe Right? Brad Pitt Says He's On Tinder, And Everyone Is Excited!

We are guessing that the famous dating app Tinder had its most number of downloads last night. Single ladies (and even members of the LGBTQ community) have probably gone mad after one of the sexiest men alive announced that he has a profile in the said dating site.

For those who do not know, Tinder is a location-based dating application freely available on your smartphones. It allows users to experience a modern way of finding "the one" through a swiping motion of whether you like or dislike another party. Every successful "swipe right" allows users to chat since they match each other's preferences.

Since it is a location-based application, Tinder only allows you to see profiles of people within your search radius, which can be between to one to 100 miles, making it easy to turn the virtual dating into an actual date.

On Sunday night, during the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, Brad Pitt (also known as William Bradley Pitt in real life) made the public know that he is on Tinder.

The 56-years-old actor got his first-ever SAG award for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his movie "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."

During his acceptance speech, Brad intently looked at the iconic faceless trophy with a mask and blurted our nine words that broke the internet: "I'm going to add this to my Tinder profile."

It looks like a lot of "single-bells" have spent a sleepless night last night trying to make an attractive profile, letting their fingers bleed in the hopes to find Brad Pitt's profile, which could be under the tons of possible user names such as Brad Pitt, Bradley Pitt, William Pitt, Achilles, Cliff Booth, Mr. Smith, or Benjamin Button? (we know the last one could be odd, but who knows?)

Me, downloading Tinder and moving to LA so I can match with Brad Pitt pic.twitter.com/FwMalGxlTX — Katy Fry (@katherinevfry) January 21, 2020

me learning how tinder works so i can find brad pitt’s account pic.twitter.com/IYevLDeZrc — marga (@leiascaptain) January 20, 2020

brad pitt fans rushing to download tinder after he mentioned it in his speech last night pic.twitter.com/1qJMFa8pfI — delanie (@mylittleidaho) January 20, 2020

While many fans rushed to download the said app, it has not been confirmed if the Holywood A-lister is really on Tinder and spending his free time swiping right on some random ladies.

But not only Pitt's Tinder remarks send Twitter into a frenzy. During his speech, the actor also made remarks on a tough marriage as if talking about his married life with ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

"Let's be honest; it was a difficult part - a guy who gets high takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch. It's big," Brad Pitt said.

And as if his speech were not enough to make fans lose their minds, our social media feeds were bombarded with photos of Brad and first ex-wife Jennifer Aniston being reunited on the backstage after almost 15 years since their marriage fall off.

Brad Pitt was also seen all focused on the backstage while intently watching his 50-year-old ex-wife's acceptance speech for her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award for her in Apple TV show, "The Morning Show."

️ EXCLUSIVE ️ Brad Pitt stopped everything backstage to watch Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech at the #SAGAwards. Wow guys—it really has been our day, our week, our month, and even our year. https://t.co/m7r01pojsC pic.twitter.com/th9sm1js4D — E! News (@enews) January 20, 2020

