REPORT: Meghan Markle Threatens to Take Legal Action Because of This!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping away from the royal family after they released their bombshell announcement. However, their departure did not stop the media from chasing them.

Prince Harry said that his biggest fear is when history repeats itself, referencing the death of his mother Princess Diana. It caused the two to take a break away from the public until they decided to wholly get away from the royal family by announcing their departure from the monarchy.

Ever since Princess Diana died, the Duke of Sussex never became a fan of tabloids and media. He once said that he could not allow his wife to fall victim to the "same powerful forces" that led to his mother's death.

Moreover, what his mother has lived through is something that he is currently protecting Markle from.

However, despite finally receiving permission from Queen Elizabeth II to start their lives as a family-of-three, the media appeared to be unstoppable that they still followed them at their new base.

Legal Action Again

Since the two got married, U.K. tabloids became the center of their attention. In fact, the two took legal action after The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday published their interview with Markle's father and parts of the letters written by Markle herself before her wedding.

Prince Harry quickly took action and filed a lawsuit against the tabloids for breaching the Data Privacy Act of 2018 (or the General Data Protection Regulation in Europe).

This 2020, as soon as they stepped down from the monarchy and jetted back to Canada, the royal couple warned the media about their plans on filing another lawsuit against them.

Through a letter their lawyers sent last Tuesday, Prince Harry and Meghan let multiple British media outlets know that they are about to take another step.

According to their claim, photographers were caught hiding in bushes and spying on Meghan while she was out with their son, Archie, and two puppies while having a walk on Vancouver Island.

Moreover, the said photographers crossed the line when they even set a camp outside their home and used telephoto lenses to get exclusive photos of the family.

"There are serious safety concerns about how the paparazzi are driving and the risk to life they pose," the two stated in the letter.

Later on the same letter, they revealed that they are going to file cases of harassment as the photographers failed to have "consent" in taking photographs -- even getting the shots secretly.

Under Canadian Law, Meghan can sue those paparazzi who snapped their pictures since they invaded her privacy, although the freedom of the press is guaranteed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The law is way looser than of the British Columbia's though, as Meghan needs to prove if her privacy has been violated.

Not The First Warning

Before their break in 2019, Byline -- through its independent journalism site "Byline Investigates" -- exclusively circulated excerpts from the filed court papers by Markle's camp.

It pointed out that the U.K-based publications Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday misused the letter she sent to her father and did not give the "full" content to mislead the readers and paint the Duchess of Sussex in a bad light.

The document also explained that Markle did not ignore her father after the wedding, far from the defamatory articles published by "Associated Newspapers."

Moreover, the document tackled several derogatory statements by Daily Mail and Mail On Sunday, including the exploitation of Markle's father Thomas and tracking him down in Mexico, the baby shower issue, her relationship with Doria Ragland, and made up issues about Prince Harry.

Among the false stories which involved Prince Harry's name stated that the expenses made on the renovations of their home, Frogmore Cottage, was charged to the taxpayers.

The new issue is still as damaging as those they faced before, but Prince Harry and Meghan will surely show no mercy this time.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles