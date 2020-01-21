Confirmed! Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner Are Dating Again!

Kendall Jenner has been in an on-and-off relationship with Ben Simmons for so long. But this weekend, it looks like the couple is on it again as they spent some time together.

On Saturday, Jan. 18 after the Philadlephia 76ers played against and the New York Knicks, Ben was spotted getting cozy with Kendall. After the game, the basketball superstar and the supermodel spent time with Canadian Rapper Nav at the Little Sister Lounge at Moxy East Village in New York City.

Are They Back Together?

A source told Page Six that Jenner and Simmons looked like they were a couple. They left the lounge together at 2 a.m.

The next day, the two were spotted dining in for brunch at Bubby's in Tribeca. It was the second time the two of them were seen together in the last month.

Although neither Jenner nor Simmons confirmed their relationship, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star spent New Year's Eve with Ben Simmons. The couple was seen walking around downtown Philadelphia, with Ben even renting out a rooftop restaurant named Attic where he, Jenner and some family and friends welcomed 2020.

Weeks before the New Year's Eve party, Kendall appeared to be supportive girlfriend watching the basketball star play in Philly.

These recent dates that the two have been having all came after they confirmed their split in May 2019. RadarOnline reported that Simmons and Jenner have decided to move on after Jenner's interview with Vogue, where she spoke of the possibility of tying the knot with the basketball star.

Thoughts about the future and settling down might have scared the 23-year-old Sixers star away. But now that they have been spending time together, does this mean they are ready to rekindle their romance?

The Lover's History

During the New York Fashion Week in 2018, Kendall was seen making out with Anwar Hadid, brother of her model friends Gigi and Bella Hadid. There were pictures to confirm this claim.

On the other hand, Simmons has been caught partying with a group of friends in Atlantic City, New Jersey after their breakup. Back then, it was easy to say that the two have moved on from their break-up.

At that time, RadarOnline reported that their breakup was brought about by their conflicting schedules. Kendall and Ben could barely spend time together because they are just too busy doing their own thing.

Following their split, the supermodel seemed to have gone all out. She was often caught participating in fun excursions with her friends.

The reality television star broke the internet when she posted a video of her kissing her good friend Bella Hadid. It was an act that surprised everyone and got them asking about her sexuality.

Their on-and-off-again relationship often leaves their fans wondering what the problem could be. However, the recent dates they have been having seem to send a clear message that they enjoy each other's company. Perhaps, neither is ready for a commitment just yet.

