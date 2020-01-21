Brooks Laich Wants to Explore His Sexuality to Fix Marriage With Julianne Hough

Before 2019 came to a close, the marriage of Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough was challenged. People close to them said that their marriage has hit a rough spot and that the two are working things out.

Amid the trouble in their marriage, the NHL star and the singer are trying to focus their energies on knowing more about each other. In particular, they are working on their sexuality in the year ahead.

In his podcast "How Men Think" with Gavin DeGraw, Laich confessed that he feels that he has not fully expressed himself and his sexuality. The fomer Los Angeles Kings center added that he will be following a new mantra in his life: "pleasure first."

Self-Discovery

"One of my goals this year is to learn more about sexuality," Laich said in the podcast. "People think that sexuality is just the act of sex, of just having sex and there's so much more to it."

Laich then threw questions at his audience about their sex life. He asked them if there were times when they are doing it, but their mind is floating somewhere else. He also asked if his listeners ever imagined having a better sex life.

"Are you truly there? I am not either," Laich said before pointing out that one of his goals this year is to really be into it.

Laich went on to say that he thought everyone is essentially in a state of suffering. Furthermore, he said that it is not about the performance. Rather, he emphasized that it is about one's presence at the moment.

"Are you fully expressed? Do you really know who you are?" Laich asked.

Brooks then confessed that he himself does not truly know who he is or what he wants. However, there is a thread of hope as he embarks on the journey to learn more about himself and his sexuality. He intends to get a better understanding of who he is.

Rough Patch

Every marriage goes through a rough patch, and Laich and Hough are no different. Multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE that the two are having marriage troubles. Hough, 31, has been married to Laich, 36, for more than two years.

A source confirmed that the two have been having problems for months.

"She's very free-spirited and independent and that has been tough on Brooks and their marriage," the source added.

However, there is another insider source who told PEOPLE that the two are not easily giving up on each other. They do not want to defend their marriage to other people. And although it may be true that they are having problems, they also believe that many people have problems of their own.

Neither representatives have confirmed or denied the allegations of their possible split.

The former hockey star pondered on the thought of his new mantra "pleasure first." He believes that he has not fully explored what makes him truly happy. What makes the act of sex pleasurable? This is just one of the ideas Brooks is pondering upon.

Laich revealed that he is excited to retire from hockey and move on to a more exciting part of his life.

With this new development, will Hough and Laich be able to find peace and comfort in each other again? Everyone will have to wait and see.

