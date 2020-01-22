Jennifer Aniston Reveals Real Thoughts About Brad Pitt Reunion -- 'It's Sweet!'

"Sweet," a five-letter word with only one syllable, which means a pleasant taste from that of sugar or honey. It can also be defined as a delightful feeling, pleasing in general. It might be a short word that is usually used to describe food (desserts in particular).

However, it means a whole lot of things when Jennifer Aniston said it at the right place at the right time...and for the righh person.

Over the weekend, it feels like all of our '90s romantic hearts are jumping out of joy with the historical reunion of Holywood's most talked about ex-lovers Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Their few seconds encounter at the backstage of the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards was caught on camera and immediately sent the entire Twitterverse into frenzy.

Imagine your high school prom king and queen that you are all rooting for to end up together, unfortunately, had the worst fallout. Years after, they saw each other again in a homecoming, all smiles with each other with their body language saying A LOT.

That is how all Brad-Jen fans feel like after the reunion. And they are not ready to move on from it any moment now.

After that epic and heartwarming photos flooded social media (with every inch dissected by eagle-eyed fans), the 50-year-old "Friends" star revealed her initial thoughts on her brief reunion with her ex-husband for five years.

In an interview with Extra at the backstage -- shortly after Jennifer received her Best Female Actor in a Drama Series award for "The Morning Show" -- the veteran actress talked about her feelings after bagging her first-ever SAG award.

"It is an incredible honor to be recognized by this room, especially. These are my peers, and I've been doing this a while, and I know how special it is. It is not lost on me," Jennifer said.

When the host brought up that Brad was seen watching her speech at the backstage, Jennifer briefly commented, "Sweet."

Yes, it was really sweet of Brad to drop everything she is doing and take a moment to watch Jen on the screen. It feels surreal. Now, it's worth wondering how many times the 56-year-old actor has watched his ex-wife intently like that in the past.

"We've all grown up together. We really have. It just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working," Jennifer said.

"You don't really have that much of a life, so it's nice to come out and put a pretty dress on and celebrate your friends and their work and inspire each other to keep going."

During the SAG Awards, Brad was also recognized as Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Clifford Booth's character in the film "Once Upon a Time... in Holywood."

Jennifer and Brad were married from 2000 to 2005. After their marriage fell apart, Brad married Angelina Jolie until they got divorced -- making him a single man once again.

Everyone knows that Jennifer is very much single as well. So does this reunion sparks a "sweet" Brad-Jen comeback? Well, we can only hope for the best.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles