Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Battle With Parkinson's Disease: 'I'm Not Good With Secrets'

Ozzy Osbourne has been dominating the world stage since the 1970s. However, he postponed all his appearances starting last year due to a severe problem he is currently facing.

In 2019, the rock star hurt himself in numerous falling incidents, which led him to undergo surgery after surgery. Since it took him so long to recover from all of it, he canceled all his tours scheduled in 2019.

Now that he plans to go back to the limelight with a performance in Atlanta, Georgia in May 2020 to mark the beginning of his U.S. tour, Ozzy also took the chance to give his fans the real reason behind the several injuries he sustained over the past years.

Ozzy's Battle with Nervous System Disorder

Before he comes back on stage, Ozzy appeared on the U.S TV show Good Morning America where the 71-year-old singer revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

He previously revealed in 2007 that he was suffering from Parkinsonian syndrome, a different case compared to Parkinson's Disease but also causes the same symptoms and tremors.

The disorder he has now involves symptoms like involuntary shaking, slow movement and stiff and inflexible muscles.

Ozzy also clarified that he has a "mild form" of Parkinson's Disease, and he only found out about it after his fall in Feb. 2019. As of now, he takes medications to calm his nerves and muscles down.

"It's not a death sentence, but it affects certain nerves in your body. You have a good day, a good day, then a really bad day," his wife, Sharon, said.

In addition, the rock superstar opened up about how terrible things have become after the February fall, as it damaged all his nerves.

"I'm no good with secrets," Ozzy said, pointing out to the rumors circulating about his health. "I cannot walk around with it anymore because it's like I'm running out of excuses, you know?"

Ozzy's Fans Are His "Air"

In the same interview, Ozzy took the chance to acknowledge his fans who waited for his comeback and thanked those who "hanged on" as he battles with Parkinson's.

Meanwhile, his son Jack (who was diagnosed in 2012 with multiple sclerosis) and daughter Kelly were the first ones to notice that "something about him was not right."

"I understand when you have something you don't want to have - but if he wants to talk... and if not, I try to slip in information," Jack said before saying that he could relate to his father.

Is His Health Status Improving?

According to the "Close My Eyes Forever" singer, he feels a lot better compared to his health in February last year.

As he continues to take his medications, Sharon also disclosed that they are planning to consult doctors overseas to find other possible treatments, particularly in Switzerland, this April 2020.

"We've kind of reached a point here in this country where we can't go any further because we've got all the answers we can get here," Ozzy's wife ended.

Since the tour schedules are also fast-approaching, his fans can only hope for him to feel better soon so he can perform stronger on stage.

