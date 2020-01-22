Pamela Anderson Marries For The 5th Time -- Ties The Knot With Movie Mogul!

People always say that "true love waits." As for Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters' case, they waited for decades until they found their way back to each other again.

More than 30 years ago during the 1980s, Pamela and Jon first laid their eyes on each other at the Playboy Mansion.

The US magazine witnessed how the 74-year-old film producer helped her now-wife launch "Home Improvement," Pamela's first television role, as well as on "Baywatch."

In 2017, Jon recalled how he walked into the bar and saw the potential of the then-19-year-old star.

"We ended up living together. Of course, (Hugh) Hefner loved her and saw her beauty. Pamela was a girl who with no makeup was gorgeous. She was very smart and very talented," he went on.

But this year, their imagination of living in each other's arms came true after they announced the unexpected wedding of the year.

They Said 'Yes'

As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Pamela and Jon privately tied knots in California on Jan. 20.

They went through ups and downs with their former partners and recently spent time with each other again in the past few months as they chose to keep everything out of the limelight.

Their marriage became the fifth one for both. Pamela previously got married with rocker Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, Rick Salomon, and French soccer star Adil Rami.

Meanwhile, Jon also previously spent his life with four women he had failed marriages with -- starting with the 1970s actress Lesley Ann Warren, Barbra Streisand, Christine Forsyth-Peters (who celebrated Jon and Pamela's wedding by attending the ceremony), and Mindy Peters.

After the ceremony, Pamela called her new husband as "the original bad boy of Hollywood" and recited a poem for him.

"I love him deeply like family. His life used to scare me," the "Baywatch" star told the "A Star is Born" producer.

The said poem received comments online, saying that the piece was "cringeworthy."

Moreover, in the same interview with The Hollywood Reporter after the wedding has been publicized, Jon reminisced the first time he saw the 54-year-old actress, just like how he did during his 2017 interview.

"There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but -- for 35 years -- I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild -- in a good way," the new husband stated. "She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated."

He proposed to her for the first time 30 years ago, but she turned her down due to their age difference. However, Jon remembered telling her, "In 30 years, our age difference won't mean so much."

And it really did not matter anymore.

Who is Jon Peters?

Aside from being the producer of "A Star is Born," Jon has established his name through different hit-movies.

He made successes in the '80s and '90s with classic films like "Flashdance," "Batman," and "Batman Returns."

Aside from Lady Gaga's movie, he also received recognition in 2006 after he released the film "Superman Returns."

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Battle With Parkinson's Disease: 'I'm Not Good With Secrets'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles