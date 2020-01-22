LOOK! 'Space Jam 2' Uniforms For LeBron James, Tune Squad, Monstars REVEALED!

What will LeBron James wear in the hardcourt of "Space Jam 2"? Well, fans need not to wait any longer as the official jerseys for the Tune Squad and Monstars in the film have been revealed!

LeBron will finally be able to show off his acting skills in "Space Jam 2" as he plays the role that his idol Michael Jordan played in the first movie. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is really excited about the final product, and he cannot wait for everyone to see the finished product.

Behind the Production

It was in the summer of 2019 when "Space Jam 2" began filming. Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Dillard and Lakers big man Anthony Davis are all part of the movie.

Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike, and Chiney Ogmuwike of the Women's National Basketball Association joined the cast as well.

Much like how Michael Jordan had on the set of Space Jam, LeBron James has his own basketball court to train in for the movie, too.

LeBron may be bashed on social media for a lot number of things, but his performance in the movie "Space Jam 2" should be an exception. He did well in his first acting stint ithe film "Trainwreck," and it seems it would be easy for him to act on this new project.

The Uniforms

It has been over 20 years since the first "Space Jam" movie was released in theaters. Now, the Looney Tunes are set to have a rematch against the Monstars in one of the most awaited sequels.

This time, the Looney Tunes have recruited the best basketball player in the planet, LeBron James, as their ace.

However, before Tune Squad went all out in the hard court, fans were given a glimpse of their gear for the battle.

As can be seen, the uniforms for both the Monstars and the Tune Squad have remained faithful to those worn by the team in the first "Space Jam" film.

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, "Space Jam 2" is scheduled to be released on July 2021.

On The Court

While LeBron James is busy filming the flick, he has been receiving a ton of support from Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.

The Lakers currently have the best record in the Western Conference, with James putting up averages of 25.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 11.0 assists. He is also shooting 49.1 percent from the field, 34.1 percent from beyond the arc, and 69.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Davis, on the other hand, has established himself as a dominant force for thePurple and Gold franchise. He is averaging 26.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Lakers -- all while shooting 50.3 percent overall and 86.1 percent from the charity stripe.

