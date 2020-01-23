Kylie Jenner Reveals How Many Kids She Wants -- And It May Suprise You!

It's hard to remember sometimes that Kylie Jenner is one of the youngest mothers in the world. Not only that, but she's also the youngest self-made billionaire.

Kylie is living life to the fullest along with her one-year-old daughter Stormi. While jet setting to places and running her cosmetics empire, the reality star is already thinking about the future.

She has a lot of plans for a big family down the line. The cosmetics mogul revealed how many kids she wants, and it is a mirror image of her big sister Kim Kardashian.

According to the YouTube video Kylie posted "Get Ready with Us" with Kim, the sister-duo answered some fan questions during the makeup session.

One question was for Kim on how she manages her four children, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, eight-months with husband Kanye West.

"How does Kim manage to be a mom of four and her work life? And Kylie, do you see yourself with four kids?" the tweet said.

The KKW boss answered: "Everything is super planned out. I'm really, really organized. I think that's key. It's hard, it's a lot of work, but you can totally do it."

Kim then turned to her younger sister, asking, "Do you see yourself having four kids?"

The 22-year-old sister answered, "I see myself having four kids." However, she revealed that she is not in a rush.

"I don't have a timeline to this," Kylie said while addressing her millions of subscribers. "I don't know if I'm going to have four kids tomorrow or if I'm going to have four kids in seven years."

This is not the first time Kylie expressed to have more children. With Stormi's second birthday fast approaching, multiple reports said that Kylie was attempting to have another child with then-boyfriend Travis Scott before they decided to break up in October 2019.

The former couple has different priorities. According to Hollywood Life insider, "Travis was getting antsy not going out more now that Stormi is older, and he wanted to live the life he has afforded and be out and about more."

The insider continued, "Though Kylie is young and wants to go out herself, she is also a wonderful mother and wants to live her life as a family. But this isn't something he [Travis] wanted to do."

The source further added that Travis does not want to be a stay-at-home dad, while Kylie intends to settle and be a mother to their children.

Kylie and her family have always talked about her desire to start a family from a young age, which is why giving birth to Stormi when she was only 20 years old was no surprise to the Kar-Jenner clan.

In an interview with Paper Magazine, Kylie admitted that she "genuinely wanted" to be a young mother.

"I thought, 'This is what I want to do,' and if people accept it or don't accept it then I'm okay with every outcome," Kylie explained.

Back in October, Kylie also answered a question during her Instagram Q&A, "Do you plan on having more kids?" To which she replied, "I can't wait to have more babies but not ready just yet."

