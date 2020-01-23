Katie Holmes After Jamie Foxx Split: Depressed and Wasting Away?

Their six-year relationship ended in May 2019, but it was only in August 2019 when reports of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx split surfaced.

Months later, Holmes is reportedly still heartbroken and stressed out that she has lost a lot of weight and is currently at an estimated 91 pounds.

The former Mrs. Cruise is on a "fanatical mission to slim down and relaunch her modeling career" after her "humiliating split," according to an article by Radar Online.

An insider told the publication that the mother-of-one is eating just celery sticks and lettuce with bits of nuts and seeds.

"She can't be taking in more than 500 calories a day, and her clothes are hanging off her wire-hanger frame," according to the concerned source.

They also reported that Holmes gets out of breath quite quickly, and without makeup, she would look "gaunt and gray."

Holmes' daughter, Suri Cruise, is also desperately begging her mother to eat after wanting to drop even more weight to compete for high-end campaigns with top designers.

Suri has been baking cookies and cakes, according to the source, but Holmes reportedly refused to eat them because of calories.

"Suri is only 13, but she's old enough to realize if her mom doesn't put on weight and gain more energy, she might collapse," the source added.

Designer Zac Posen is a close friend of Holmes, and he recently closed his fashion line in November 2019. Holmes reportedly wanted to go back to modeling by wearing his designs.

"Katie was counting on Zac, and now she needs to go out and find new accounts - which means more pressure," the source furthered/

Poor Katie is also convinced that her acting career is "going nowhere," as revealed by their source.

Though a representative denied Radar Online's story, Holmes is also said to be battling self-esteem issues since her relationship with Foxx ended.

"She thought she was going to get married, and now she feels like a world-class fool."

Holmes' confidence has been crushed that she's "overcompensating" by eating a crazy diet, according to the source.

During the 2019 Met Gala, Foxx and Holmes were all smiles and even styled in matching purple ensembles by Zac Posen. They happily posed for pictures and videos, and they were also spotted having tons of fun.

A source told People that they tried to make time for each other as much as possible.

"When they can spend time together, they do. When they're busy and they can't, they don't. they are two adults who enjoy each other's company and have for a long time."

In August, Katie reportedly broke up with the actor since "they haven't been together for months," a source told Us Weekly.

That same month, Foxx was spotted holding hands with the 21-year-old singer, Sela Vave, but he later denied that his relationship with the singer was just a "mentor-mentee" relationship.

"I'm out here to work and do what I love most," says Vave on her Instagram account.

In another report by The Daily Beast, the breakup between the two was caused by a "summer lovers' spat" after Holmes canceled on their Memorial Day plans.

