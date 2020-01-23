The Real Reason Why Camila Morrone Is Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - REVEALED

Leonardo DiCaprio has been the subject of Ricky Gervais' tirades at the Golden Globes 2020. The comedian shaded the actor for being infamous in dating younger women -- so much so that even the Duke of York would not approve.

DiCaprio did not go to the Golden Globes alone as he had his girlfriend, 22-year-old model-actress Camila Morrone, with her. Camila was only 21 when they started dating way back in December 2017.

Heartthrob Meets a Hopeless Romantic

The model previously posted on Instagram the kind of relationship she aspires. She recalled the Old Hollywood couple Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall as one of her favorite couples.

Bogart and Bacall had been infamous for having a 25-year age gap. As for Camila, she has a 23-year age gap with the now 45-year-old actor famous for his acting in "Titanic."

DiCaprio has long been a heartthrob, and it is easy to see why Morrone would fall for him. Camila further looked up to the old Hollywood stars as having the kind of love she wants.

Standing Up to Her Own Identity

Camila recently starred in the indie film "Mickey and the Bear" which raked up a lot of both positive and negative comments. The actress revealed that most of the negativity is coming from her being associated with an actor decades her senior.

Morrone stressed out how she feels bummed about all the judgments and negativity when huge age-gaps are not uncommon in Hollywood. Furthermore, the actress said that age gaps are as much a part of the history of the world as anything, which should not make it taboo.

The actress once defended her relationship with the actor on IG live. However, she revealed that speaking out about her relationship with DiCaprio is not something she would do again.

Moreover, the criticisms about her acting have not been successful in making the actress stop what she is doing. Camila reveals that she has joy in the craft and the negative feedback would "never take away the joy of what [she does]."

Will They Ever Marry?

The bachelor's mother is said to be vying for the model-actress to be her future daughter-in-law. However, Leonard DiCaprio reportedly thinks that their relationship is fine as it stands.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor revealed that while he is not entirely shutting down the idea of marriage, it is not something he is actively planning to do. DiCaprio revealed that marriage is not something that can be predicted. Rather, it is bound to happen when it happens.

DiCaprio famously had relationships with women younger than 25, two of whom moved on to be happily married to other men in Hollywood. Leo had been dating Blake Lively shortly before the actress went on to meet and marry Ryan Reynolds. He also dated model Behati Prinsloo, who is now married to Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine.

Whether Morrone and DiCaprio end up marrying or the actress moves on to find her husband elsewhere, one thing is for sure: she has found a love like the one she aspired to from old Hollywood.

