Cara Santana Ruined, In Big Shock After Jesse Metcalfe Did THIS!

​Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana went through a lot in all those years they have been together. However, the relationship which was supposed to end in marriage finished with a breakup.

Thirteen years after they started seeing each other, Jesse and his now-ex fiancée said it is over between them. However, what was more devastating for Cara was the fact that the "John Tucker Must Die" hunk is already meeting other women just days after their split.

Photographs of the 35-year-old actor getting comfy with a woman stormed the internet. The actor reportedly spent his time with an unnamed lady at a bar in the Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California over the weekend.

In addition, he was also spotted feeling cozy with Livia Pillmann, a Hungarian model.

An insider revealed to E! News on Monday that the news affected Santana so much after she learned how Metcalfe met with other women with their separation still fresh. The source added that Cara has been "shutting down" people and refusing to communicate with anyone.

"Cara is heartbroken and has completely shut down and not talking to many people. Cara was completely blindsided by the photos of him with other women," the source stated.

While the two are still together at their home, the source revealed that the Jesse and Cara are now in talks to settle everything to finally let the actor out of their house.

Metcalfe and Santana got engaged in 2016 and planned to get married in 2018.

"We're going to get married in September 2018, so I'm going to start planning this time next year," Santana told People at the time.

Relationship Timeline

Metcalfe and Santana are one of those celebrity couples whom fans thought would never split.

The two started their young love in 2009, but they only publicized their relationship on Instagram in March 2013.

In 2014, they adopted a rescue puppy named Dexter and shared a sweet family photo with the world. Aside from that, they also had a number of charity works together with UNICEF and took part in different activities as part of the organization's Early Childhood Development Project.

Ten years after they began dating, Santana and Metcalfe got engaged days after Santana celebrated her birthday.

Since last year, they planned out their wedding little by little, not knowing they would just end up taking different paths in the end.

Before the sad news came out in public, Metcalfe still spoke about Cara during his appearance at Hallmark Channel's Bubbly Sesh.

"Probably when I proposed was my most romantic moment," he said. "We really kind of have it on hold right now. We were doing it not long after we got engaged, and then it kind of like just lost momentum. But I'm sure it will pick up momentum again. We've both just been very busy with work."

However, now that they ended everything between them, they had no choice but to start without each other all over again.

