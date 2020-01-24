Channing Tatum, Jessie J Back Together? Here's The Real Score!

If you are not a fan of second chances, forgiveness and reconciliation, then this story is not for you. Go grab your bitter self somewhere because fans are rejoicing as Channing Tatum and Jessie J are so back together.

The couple may have ended the year 2019 with a broken heart, but they are now starting the year with a clean slate and second chance for their love. Awww!

A source told E News that the "Magic Mike" star and "Flashlight" singer have finally reconciled and rekindle their romance after some time apart. In short and as what Ross Geller of Friends would say, they were just on a break.

According to the source, Channing and Jessie are "fully back together," so the heat of romance is still so on.

"They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other," the source revealed.

Moreover, not only that they are back in each other's arms, but the source also said that the couple "seems very happy to be spending time together again."

It turns out that their almost two-month split even helped them to have a stronger foundation. Channing and Jessie are the living proof that a brief break will not hurt if you genuinely love each other and meant to be together.

But wait, there's more! The source also revealed that "Jessie has been staying at Channing's house this past week" and that "they are super giddy around each other."

Channing and Jessie shippers can now mend their broken hearts and party!

This news that the couple is now back together only confirms earlier reports that Jessie and Channing are spotted hanging out about a week ago.

Apparently, the source saw Channing and Jessie shopping together in Los Angeles. The then-exes said to have spent half an hour at the high-end home furnishing store, Restoration Hardware, and mainly looked around stuff in the children's section.

Although the source did not spot any evident public display of affection between the lovers, it was said that they look like their having a great time with each other.

"They were both dressed down in sweats and trying to be low-key," the source said.

"No PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items."

It could be recalled that it was in November 2019 when the news broke that Channing and Jessie called it quits. Although the couple did not confirm or deny the rumors, a source said that they had been separated for already a month back then.

The insider said that there was no drama involved during their break up, and that it was a mutual decision between two adults to part ways. The source also said that despite their split, Jessie and Channing are still very close to each other.

In December, Channing was also rumored to join the membership-based dating app called Raya in the hopes to enjoy his time as a single man.

