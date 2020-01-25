Liam Payne Commends Ex GF Cheryl For Parenting Ways Amid 'Sperm Bandit' Issue

Liam Payne went through a lot over the past years, from being big-time member of One Direction to a solo artist and individual. However, he would not have been able to survive it all without his ex and baby mama Cheryl.

That is why he took his time to acknowledge Cheryl's efforts as a mother to their son, Bear, in his recent interview.

Even thought they have parted ways, the 26-year-old still offered kind words for his ex-girlfriend. This time, he sent a rather heartwarming message for her.

In his recent interview with British Vogue, Liam -- who broke up with Cheryl back in 2018 -- spoke about how he would carry Bear around if he could pop any person in his bag and carry them around.

However, Cheryl has been taking care of their son instead, as the singer's hand luggage is "full" because of his schedules.

"It's hard missing him out on the road, working away as much as I do," Payne said. He went on and praised the 36-year-old singer for being understanding as a co-parent.

"His mum's super understanding with me, she takes great care of him. I always know he's really well looked after. It's just the little moments you miss out on sometimes that I'd love to be there for more," Liam said/

Cheryl Wants More Babies

Though they only have Bear and it is already impossible for them to give their son a sibling together, Liam still sees the good in her ex wife despite the recent backlashes she has received after acting like a "sperm bandit."

Payne's former partner spoke to The Times Magazine earlier this month and received criticism after she opened up about considering solo fertility treatment and how the thought makes her "very happy."

In the said interview, Cheryl revealed she would like to have two more children and that she is already starting to look for sperm donors overseas.

"If time was on my side and I was in my twenties, yeah, I would wait and consider more options, or wait for somebody I felt was right, but there are so many variables that can happen," Cheryl stated before calling life as "a funny old game.

However, not all people felt happy about Cheryl's decision to bear another child -- or at least hate the way she wanted to do it.

Matt O'Connor, the founder of fathers' rights organization "Fathers4Justice," shared a related article on Twitter alongside the caption: "Sperm bandit Cheryl doesn't give a toss about dads. She wants to deny two kids their human RIGHTS to a dad."

Payne Sent Her Well-Wishes

When he appeared on "Ant Middleton and Liam Payne: Straight Talking" on Nov. 12, Liam mentioned his ex-partner Cheryl whom he had a now two-year-old child. He then sent his wishes to her after he shared that she deserves all the great things in this world since she is a great mother.

The "For You" singer also publicized that he hopes Cheryl can finally find happiness, even though it is hard for him to see his ex move on with someone else.

"Putting that happy smile on my face and singing the songs - sometimes it was like putting on one of those costumes and, underneath the costume, people don't see what's going on," Payne stated.

If Cheryl will bear another child soon, Payne is surely at ease knowing how great she is as a mother.

