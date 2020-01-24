Julianne Hough's Strange Exorcism-Like Treatment Goes Viral [WATCH]

A new video of what looked like an exorcism practice featuring singer and host Julianne Hough went viral. She was shouting during an energy treatment that people thought she underwent a "cult practice" of exorcism.

Was it Exorcism?

A recent video posted by a blogger featured Julianne Hough undergoing what they called as "energy treatment." The former "Dancing With The Stars" artist can be seen lying on the table as a doctor waved his hand over her body.

Hough's body began to move and contort in a wave-like motion. After which, she started shouting uncontrollably.

The video was reportedly taken during the demonstration of Dr. John Amaral in Davos, Switzerland.

"Gonna tell my kids this is "The Exorcist."... (Policy Guidelines (sic) Disclaimer: I aspire to such flexibility and mind-body connection and hope to have a similar orgasmic experience at Kinrgy. Love and Light)" wrote blogger Jackie Schimmel, who filmed and posted the video on her private Instagram account.

The video clip, since it was posted, started a frenzy on social media. Celebrities and Hough's fans were trying to weigh in on what exactly was going on to the singer-host.

"Vanderpump Rules" artist Stassi Schroder commented, "What the actual...."

Another Instagram user joked, "I'm calling the cops."

Hough agreed to the exorcism claims and commented on the post.

"I thought about the same thing when I saw it too!" the actress and host wrote with a laughing face emoji.

Another Instagram user said that Hough deserves to receive an Oscar for her performance in the video.

"I watched the video without sound and I still got frightened, confused, scared," another user wrote.

There were also those who got spooked with the video and asked exactly what kind of treatment Hough was really getting.

In the video, Dr. Amaral explained the treatment and how tt affects the nervous system -- although the exact name of the treatment was not revealed in the post. The physician further said that the treatment allows the energy of the body to be "easily liberated."

Marital Problems

Hough, 31, has recently been under the public's eye because of the marital problems she and husband Brooks Laich have been having. Reports from various media outlets claim that the two are heading for divorce avenue, but sources close to the couple told PEOPLE that they are trying to fix things.

In a recent interview, Laich said he is working on learning more about his sexuality. He claims that sexuality is not just about the act of doing the deed, but rather about learning more about one's self and what one truly wants. The NHL player also revealed that he is working on his sexuality and preparing himself for a wonderful experience with his wife.

The energy healing video of Julianne Hough has been posted on social media amidst the rumors that she and Brooks Laich are having marital problems. Is this her way of keeping things cool with her husband?

