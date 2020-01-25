Insecure Royal? Meghan Markle Still Competing With Kate Middleton Even After Megxit

Even though Meghan Markle has stepped back as a senior royal member of the rivalry, there is still going to be a rivalry between her and Kate Middleton wherever they go -- even on social media.

Early this week, the Duchess of Cambridge promoted her initiative "5 Big Questions." She posted a series of photos on Instagram showing her visiting the organization as part of her child and welfare campaign, which also includes Ely and Caerau Children's Center.

According to the caption, the campaign "aims to spark the biggest every conversation on early childhood that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come."

However, the Duchess of Sussex also made a surprise post on Instagram that same Wednesday, promoting her prior visit to an animal charity in the U.K. even though she already fled the country two weeks ago.

Her caption reads, "The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress made throughout the festive period."

Page Six reported that Meghan's Instagram post "dismayed courtiers at Buckingham Palace" because it was shared right after Kate uploaded hers.

Comments on Meghan Markle's Instagram post were mixed, and in a few hours, the photo already has 300,000 likes.

One person said, "2-week old photos and you post on the day Catherine is launching an initiative? Very very insecure and sad."

Another royal watcher said, "You can't just help yourself can you Meghan? The Duchess of Cambridge is on the front page of UK newspapers, and you have to release a photo from 2 weeks ago."

"Meghan, you need to calm down and leave. It's ridiculous," one commented.

"Trying to steal Kate's thunder again," another royal watcher said.

The London Times said that Meghan's post on her shared Instagram account with Prince Harry is said to be the "latest clash of campaigns by the Sussexes and other members of the royal family."

It was also noticed that the Sussexes now have more than 11 million followers on the social media platform, overtaking the Cambridge' followers for the first time in history.

In another Page Six report, Prince Harry and Meghan and Prince William and Kate are long rumoured to be feuding -- with many of their insiders believing it sparked the infamous Megxit.

However, that is not the only the time Meghan tried to upstage her sister-in-law.

The bombshell that rocked the british royal family this month was announced the night before the Duchess of Cambridge's 38th birthday.

In their statement, they said they want to be "financially independent" as they carve out a "progressive new role.

Another time Meghan tried to compete with Kate is during the damaging ITV documentary of the Sussexes' which aired last October. It was the worst timing for Kate and Prince William who had just returned from a royal tour of Pakistan.

In the documentary, Meghan hinted that she was not happy being a royal after claiming that she and her husband were "existing and not living."

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 10-day Africa tour started on September, their documentary did not air until October. It completely stole away the spotlight on Kate and Prince William's importan Pakistan royal tour.

The Evening Standard said, "This move has certainly overshadowed the Pakistan visit and what has been achieved during the last few days, as well as a lot of work by an awful lot of dedicated people."

