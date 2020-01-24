Demi Lovato Already Thinking About Having a Baby!

Singer-actress Demi Lovato is already thinking about her future.

Opening up about her dreams and plans to "New Music Daily with Zane Lowe," the 27-year-old former Disney star revealed that she wants to settle down and start a family of her own once her 20s are over.

"I want to start a family. That would be dope," Lovato exclaimed.

Demi Open to Anything

Demi admitted that she is open to being in a relationship with either men or women because she does not necessarily picture herself settling down with only one specific gender.

"I don't even know if I see it with a man or a woman. I just know that, at some point, I would love to do that this decade," she added.

However, Demi believes that if it does not happen this decade, she is ready to wait: "Maybe the next. "We'll see. I would love to start doing more things that make me happy and worry less about success."

While Demi admitted that she loves her career and writing her songs, she does not feel that it is the key to happiness.

"All of this is great, and it's beautiful, and I'm lucky, and I'm blessed, and I'm grateful. But I've learned that clearly if all of this made you happy, I wouldn't have ended up where I did," referring to her drug overdose in 2018.

"My success is not measured by happiness. And so when I think about what makes me happy today, I think about my family. I think about my friends. I think about my team. I think people that I have connections, soul connections. Meaningful relationships."

Demi Lovato also said that she looks toward the future for hope. She is changing her perspective on things, especially it gets complicated.

New Song

Moreover, during the interview with Zane, Demi teased a new track called "Anyone" -- which she admitted is a "cry for help" song from that difficult time, writing it "before everything happened."

"I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help," she said. "And you kind of listen to it and you sort of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, 'Let's help this girl'?"

Demi also confessed to recording the song "in a state of mind" where she felt she was okay but "clearly was not."

"I even listen to myself back to it, and I'm like, 'Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself,'" Lovato said.

The former teen star also revealed that she was put under a lot of pressure on how successful she was in her career, thinking that she wants different kinds of awards.

"For my whole career I always was like, 'Oh I want a GRAMMY so bad' and a number on there. And all of that stuff is great, and if you can accomplish that, that's awesome," she continued, "But I just know personally it doesn't fill that hole inside of me that only love and appreciation and gratitude can fill."

In 2016, Demi broke up with long-term boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama and had a few brief relationships since, including the most recent one with model Austin Wilson.

