Athletes, Celebrities Mourn Kobe Bryant's Stunning Death

Close

Heroes come and go, but legends are forever.

To say that the whole world is in deep sadness right now is an understatement. Everybody is currently mourning for the loss of the legendary sports icon, Kobe Bryant.

The 41-year-old NBA great reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

The Lakers legend is said to be on his way to a travel basketball game when the helicopter slammed into a hillside near Malibu in Los Angeles County. Together with Kobe is his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who was also named as one of the nine casualties in the said tragic crash.

Officials of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said that they are currently investigating the accident involving the helicopter where Kobe, Gianna, and three others are boarded.

The iconic shooting guard is one of the most legendary players in his generation. During his 20-year basketball career, Kobe led the Lakers to five NBA championship and has scored a total of 33,643 points.

He has also been the NBA's most valuable player in 2008 and an 18-time NBA All-Star before he retired at the end of the 2015-2016 season.

On Saturday, the Black Mamba took to Twitter to congratulate his fellow NBA legend LeBron James, who surpassed him for the third spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Kobe's tweet came after King James’ historic layup during the third quarter of Lakers' games against Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

"Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother #33644," Kobe wrote. Little did we know, this will be his last and final tweet before the tragic helicopter crash.

Even before LeBron surpassed his scores, Kobe has already expressed happiness for him.

"You should be happy for the person that comes after you to be able to surpass things that you've done. It's kind of juvenile to think or to behave any other way," Kobe said in an interview with USA Today.

Meanwhile, fellow athletes took to social media to express their condolences to Kobe's family, especially his wife Vanessa, to whom he has four daughters -- including Gianna.

When the news broke about Kobe's tragic death, basketball fans gathered outside Staples Center to honor NBA's legendary jersey no. 24.

Staples Center also created a special tribute for Kobe by putting up his photo on every screen outside the arena with a message: "In loving memory of Kobe Bryant, 1978-2020."

The Black Mamba's tragic death came as Holywood stars were also gearing up for The Grammy Awards night, which will also be held in Staples Center.

Celebrities and music icon could not help but express their disbelief, grief and sadness for the loss of the basketball icon.

Even former President Barack Obama took to Twitter to mourn for the Black Mamba.

"Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day," Obama wrote.

READ MORE: Lakers Hottie Kyle Kuzma Gets All Giggly Over Dinner Date With Vanessa Hudgens

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles

© 2020 ENSTARS, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
TAGSKobe Bryant Black Mamba lakers Kobe Bryant death Kobe Bryant news
SEE COMMENT

MOST POPULAR

Celebrities

REPORT: Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant, Daughter Killed in Helicopter Crash

1
Celebrities

Athletes, Celebrities Mourn Kobe Bryant's Stunning Death

2
Lifestyle

Best Skin Ever 2020: Top 5 Glycolic Acid Products You Should Have From Amazon Now

3
Celebrities

'Bachelorette' Alum Tyler Cameron 'Flirts' With Jennifer Garner on Instagram

4
News

Royal Scare: Queen Elizabeth II Forced to Cancel Plan Due to Concerning Health Condition

5
Real Time Analytics