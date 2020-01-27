Gianna Bryant: Everything To Know About Kobe Bryant's Daughter Who Died in Helicopter Crash

Gianna "Gigi" Bryant was set out to carry on the basketball legacy of her father. However, the unfortunate helicopter crash tragedy ended all her hopes and dreams.

Gigi was among the nine casualties of the helicopter crash in Calabasas, California along with his father, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

The 13-year-old rising star was supposed to be the baller in the family. While Kobe's friends pressured him to try to have a boy who can possibly play in the NBA in the future, the Black Mamba has set his eyes on training her Mambacita -- who loves the game as much as he does.

No Drama, GiGi Knows What She Wants

Kobe previously revealed how he had no father-daughter troubles with his second child, Gianna whom he fondly calls "Mambacita" as she plays for her school Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California -- which Kobe founded himself.

The former Lakers shooting guard described his daughter as a driven and competitive girl who works hard and does not give him any issues with basketball training. Rather, he said Gianna was "pretty easy to coach."

In November, the Lakers great posted a video footage showcasing Gianna's dribbling skills as she swished from baseline past the defender and scored a clean shot.

Gigi would also often go to courtside games with her dad, the last being brought to memory by ESPN as the Lakers vs. Mavericks game on Dec. 29 where the Purple and Gold won 108-95.

Gianna Wanted to Play for THIS Team

Kobe revealed that his daughter had her heart set on playing in the Women's National Basketball Association. During an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the retired basketball superstar said that Gianna for sure wants to go pro.

Bryant explained how Gianna was hellbent on playing for the college team of the University of Connecticut. Gigi was set on playing college hoops with the Huskies, and nothing could have stopped her from achieving her dreams.

Overwhelming Support for the Legend-in-the-Making

Gianna was dubbed to be the next basketball superstar that will carry on with the same finesse her father had on the hardcourt. Celebrities cry out in despair over the loss of the prodigy that Gianna was.

Kobe was always very vocal about his support of Gianna, acknowledging her for getting better every day. On her 13th birthday, Kobe even praised Gianna for being daddy's girl and announced to the world how his love for his daughter is beyond measure.

The teen basketball superstar's tragic death came alongside her father's. The father-and-daughter basketball greats were headed to Mamba Academy for Gigi's usual basketball practice. The legend took her daughter on a private trip via helicopter to make the commute easier.

The unfortunate helicopter crash occurred in the Calabasas hillside. Fire broke out the very instant the helicopter crashed. Emergency personnel was quick to response to the scene of the accident, but no one of the passengers onboard was found to survive the crash.

Gianna and Kobe are survived by the Bryant matriarch Vanessa. Gigi has three other siblings: older sister Natalia, 17, and two younger sisters Bianka, 3 and Capri who is only seven months old. As of date, only Gianna showed interest in going pro with basketball like her dad.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles