[VIDEO] LeBron James Weeps After Kobe Bryant, Gigi's Tragic Death

Strong men cry too, especially if they recently lost a loved one who is not just dear to them but someone they look up to from the beginning. In this age and time, crying is no longer seen as a sign of vulnerability for men; it simply shows they are also human, and they are very much entitled to that emotion.

An emotional LeBron James could be seen crying his heart out after learning about the news that rocked the entire world. He is crying over the death of his fellow basketball legend and close friend, Kobe Bryant, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

In the video released by WKYC Studios, the 35-year-old NBA star could be seen exiting the Los Angeles Lakers' plane while hugging someone tightly and pouring his emotions after learning about the tragic news.

Later on, King James could be seen wiping his tears as he sadly walks out of the airport. Soon enough, another person approached him, exchanged hugs, and once again weeped for the tragic death of his game brother.

According to reports, the entire Lakers team learned about the devastating news while onboard a plane on their way back home after concluding a five-game road trip against the Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

On Sunday, TMZ first reported that the 41-year-old retired Lakers legend was killed in a helicopter crash. Later on, Los Angeles officials confirmed that Kobe was on board with his daughter and seven other passengers who all died in the crash.

They are en route to a travel basketball match of Kobe's daughter, where he serves as the team coach.

Before his tragic death, Kobe made a special shoutout to LeBron on his social media accounts and congratulated the man for surpassing his NBA all-time scoring record after the game against the Sixers on Saturday.

"On to #2 @kingjames! Keep growing the game and charting the path for the next," Kobe wrote on Instagram alongside a candid photo of him and LeBron.

Kobe also greeted King James over Twitter and said: "Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother #33644."

In return, LeBron expressed admiration and respect for the basketball legend.

"I'm happy just be in any conversation with Kobe Bean Bryant, one of the all-time greatest basketball players to ever play, one of the all-time greatest Lakers. The man's got two jerseys hanging up in Staples Center. It's just crazy," LeBron said in an interview after the Lakers' game with Philly.

Kobe's fellow athletes, as well as celebrities and friends, took to social media to mourn for the 18-time NBA All-Star. Most of them are also in shock of the news and expressed their condolences to Kobe's wife Vanessa and their three other children.

Fans also camp outside the Staples Center to honor the NBA's legendary jersey no. 8 and 24. Staples Center also created a special tribute for Kobe by putting up his photo on every screen outside the arena with a message: "In loving memory of Kobe Bryant, 1978-2020."

