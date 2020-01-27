Hailey Baldwin Admits She Had Second Thoughts About Marrying Justin Bieber -- Here's Why

Justin Bieber is happily married to Hailey Baldwin, and the couple is enjoying their sweet time together. However, their relationship had to go through a lot before they reached their happy place.

In fact, the couple broke up once while they were still dating. And before they decided to talk and patch things up between them, Hailey admitted that she thought hard whether to reconcile with Bieber or not. She was not sure it was the right move to do.

Second Thoughts

In a beautiful, religious ceremony in South Carolina in September 2018, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot. They promised to be together through thick and thin, in sickness and in health, 'til death does them part. On that special night, Justin and Hailey were joined by family and selected celebrity and model friends of the couple.

Hailey was a beautiful bride. Her dress was worthy of envy. It was a dream come true for every bride on her wedding day.

However, not everyone knew that before the model walked down the aisle, she had her fair share of questions to ask herself. To start, she had second thoughts about marrying Bieber.

In Justin's documentary series entitled "Seasons," Hailey admitted that when things had gone cold between them in 2016, she needed more from the relationship. The model wanted reassurance that being with Justin was something she really wanted.

Back then, the two were already thinking about getting married and settling down. The young Hailey wanted to know if making Justin her husband was a safe choice.

What did she do then? She faced her fears and went to her parents. As any young person would before making any rash decisions in their lives, Hailey asked her parents for help.

"He was the first person I ever had real feelings for," Hailey revealed. She added that when things went south and they decided to go their separate ways, she was sure to herself that Justin would always be someone she would love for the rest of her life.

And yet, the time they spent apart only made their desire to be together stronger. When they decided to get back together, the young couple thought of sealing the deal. Before they did, Hailey admitted going to her parents to ask what they thought of her marrying Justin Bieber.

"I wanted to know if they thought it was a bad idea," Baldwin said. The supermodel admitted telling her parents that they need to stop her from marrying him if they thought it was a crazy thing to do. And yet, even then, she knew that she wanted to marry Justin.

"I knew in my heart that it was what I wanted to do," she added.

Happy Together

Was she ever in doubt of her decision because it happened really fast and kind of all at once? Hailey Baldwin came out with all honesty.

She had to tread carefully when they got back together, considering the previous breakup they had.

Both Justin and Hailey were young when they got married. To many, it may seem as if it is a whirlwind kind of romance. It is like everyone is waiting for them to break up and call it quits.

In "Seasons," Hailey explained she and Justin have known each other for such a long time that getting married was already part of the plan. However, "it was such a huge life decision that it came with a lot of emotions all at once," the model added.

But the young couple saw things through. They sealed the deal and the rest, as they say, is history. Hailey openly talking about all the fears she had only shows that those concerns are now safely in the past where they should be.

