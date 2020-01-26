Selena Gomez Implies Justin Bieber Emotionally Abused Her

Selena Gomez is a picture of a woman of strength with the release of her new album "Rare." Everyone knew that most of the songs in the album were about her relationship with Justin Bieber.

In fact, insights about her past relationships gave more life to the songs, particularly the hit single, "Lose You To Love Me."

However, unknown to many, Selena's relationship with Justin was more difficult that one could image.

Emotionally Abused

In a recent interview with NPR, Selena gets pretty candid talking about her past. It was in 2015 when her previous album was released and she admitted that since then, she has had a few worst moments in her life.

Gomez had personal medical emergencies and emotional reasons that made it seemingly impossible to come up with another album.

Then, the "Hands To Myself" singer opened up about her first single, "Lose You To Love Me" which is basically a song that screams Justin Bieber. Selena revealed that she felt she deserved a more respectful closure.

"I had accepted that, though I wish there were a few things I could have told him," the singer said. She implied that it was a difficult time for her, but she is just glad that it is all over now.

When the interviewer asked the "Bad Liar" hitmaker if she was referring to Justin, Selena revealed that she felt that when she was in a relationship with him, she was suffering from a certain kind of abuse. When asked if she meant "emotional abuse," Selena said yes.

"Yes, and I think that it's something that - I had to find a way to understand it as an adult," Gomez explained. "And I had to understand the choices I was making. As much as I definitely don't want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I've ever felt and I've found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible."

Listen to the full interview here:

All About Rare

Selena Gomez's new album "Rare" features a range of songs about heartbreak and moving on. Her new music is pretty much about her hangups with ex-boyfriend Bieber, who has clearly moved on from her and now happily married to Hailey Baldwin.

Some of her lyrics highlight how someone can "professionally mess up" with her trust and how "people you know become people you don't know."

Selena, however, does not care if fans are putting her songs side by side with what she went through with Justin.

In an interview with "Apple Music," Gomez openly talked about being as honest as possible in the songs in her new album. She said that she was not trying to be vindictive. Instead, she just wanted people to know that she had her version of the story to tell.

"People will eventually know where the inspiration for the songs came from," Gomez said.

Justin has yet to respond to the allegations of being emotionally abusive to his ex-girlfriend when they were still together.

