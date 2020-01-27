Jessica Simpson Shares Moving Photo of Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Scene

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, along with her 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

As the investigation about the crash continues, messages of sympathy and regret for the loss of a basketball legend, his daughter, and the other victims continue to pour in.

Up In The Heavens

On Monday, Jessica Simpson shared a moving photo that her husband Eric Johnson took of the blue skies and green hills in Calabasas where the tragic accident happened. Along with the photo, the singer and actress wrote,

"Eric took this photo from our backyard right after the tragic accident happened. Kobe, his daughter, and seven other beautiful souls were lifted up to be with God in eternity." She added that immediately after the accident, emergency helicopters were flying over their homes and she felt the loss.

"I felt the power in the sky of the heavens parting to make room for the greatest of angels to rise," Simpson wrote.

Everyone is trying to make sense of what happened. Many fans of Kobe from all over the world have expressed their heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family of the basketball superstar.

The families and loved ones of those who died in the tragic accident are in one of the most difficult times in their lives. For her part, Simpson took the chance to send out a message to Kobe's grieving widow.

"Vanessa, you are the woman and wife that championed your husband to greatness." Simpson added. She further said that she is sending out her prayers to everyone affected by the impactful loss of lives.

The Tragedy

On Sunday during a press conference, the Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and other authorities confirmed that the crash took the lives of nine victims. They also confirmed that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among those who were killed in the accident.

Osby revealed that the authorities arrived at the crash site within eight minutes after it happened.

According to the report released by The New York Times, Sarah Chester and daughter Payton Chester of Orange County were on board the helicopter when the accident happened. The St. Margaret's Episcopal School confirmed the news through a memo obtained by PEOPLE.

Payton was enrolled in the school as an 8th grader while her mother Sarah served as one of its board members.

Christina Mauser, the girl's basketball coach of Harbor Day School in Orange County, were also among those who were on board the private helicopter. The remaining passengers were John Altobelli, head baseball coach of Orange Coast College, his wife Keri Altobelli, and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli.

According to ESPN, Bryant was on his way to basketball practice with Gianna and the other passengers when their helicopter crashed. Bryant left behind his wife, Vanessa, and three of their four daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianca, 3, and Capri, 7 months old.

