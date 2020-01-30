Royal Debt: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Asked to Pay Back $6.5 Million After Megxit

Activists in the U.K. are demanding that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay back the taxpayers for their big day and private accommodations since they renounced their status as senior royal members.

The activists estimated the cost of their wedding and two years of royal accommodations to be around $6.5 million.

CEO of the group Republic, Graham Smith, believes that the Duke and Duchess cannot have it both ways if they want to be public officials or private citizens.

Speaking to The Independent, "I think they made a pretty big mistake by making a lot of assumptions bout keeping titles and cottages and police protection," Smith said, adding that it is clear that the public would continue to pay for some of their costs by cashing in on the official titles given to them by the state.

"It's less than two years we spent millions on their wedding. We spend two-and-a-half million on that house, and given then extra status with these titles," he added.

Graham and the group also condemned that after 18 months, the couple is already running away and abandoning all of their royal responsibilities.

"I think we should be getting millions back, and they should stop spending our money as quickly as possible," Smith furthered.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already announced that they will repay the $3 million of taxpayers' money for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will now be empty for the part of the year.

For the rest of the expenses though, it is unsure if they will ever pay for them.

Since moving to Canada, they have been welcomed by Canadian citizens. However, there is still an issue on who should pay for the couple's security costs -- one which has has sparked controversy.

There is already a petition urging Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau not to allow the country to pay for any expenses of the royal couple. The request has already received more than 100,000 signatures.

An unknown source also told The Independent that Prince Harry and Mehgan are also planning to meet any costs incurred during their stay in Vancouver Island.

Sure enough, $6.5 million is a lot, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have their net worth and savings. However, the Republic's movement seems less concerned about the losses and more interested in punishing the Sussexes while sending a message about the needless expense of the royal family.

Harvey Levin of TMZ believes that Prince Harry and Meghan will not have any problems paying the taxpayers back because, according to him, they have the potential to become billionaires. He told Fox News that the couple is "incredibly marketable."

Levin also believes that the prince will follow in the footsteps of another famous couple who made a big splash in the US media: the Obamas.

In Prince Harry's speech since their Megxit announcement, he initially hoped for a dual role in supporting the Queen, the Commonwealth, and military associations. Nonetheless, in the speech at a London charity event, he said that it was not possible.

"The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. It brings me great sadness that it has come to this." Prince Harry added.

