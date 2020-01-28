Royal Disappointment: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'Shocked' to Lose THIS Role After Megxit

To say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit has rocked the royal family to the core is an understatement.

The announcement of the Sussexes to step down as senior members of the monarchy came a few months after the family faced a crisis involving Prince Andrew, so it must be like a double burden for the senior royals.

But now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Canada trying to live the private and independent life that they longed for, would it be safe to assume that they can now finally live a peaceful life away from public scrutiny and headache? We guess not.

Just recently, the 38-year-old Meghan and 35-year-old Prince Harry are said to have the shock of their life when they found out that leaving the royal family comes with the consequence of dropping one of their most valued titles.

By now, everyone is already aware that the parents of eight-month-old baby Archie had to drop their "His/Her Royal Highness" titles as they are no longer considered "working royals."

Maybe this also came a surprise to the royal couple since the late King Edward VIII did not drop his "His Royal Highness" title when he abdicated from kingship in 1936. In fact, King George (Queen Elizabeth's father) was even kind enough to make his brother the Duke of Windsor with His Royal Highness title.

According to a TMZ report, it seems like dropping the HRH title is not a big deal for Meghan and Harry. However, what shocked the couple most is having to cut their title as youth ambassadors to the Commonwealth.

A source told TMZ that the royal couple did not expect to throw their ambassadorship roles out of the window during the negotiations about their royal exit, now famously labeled as "Megxit."

It looks like Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, indeed hit them where it hurts the most. Even before they tied the knot in May 2018, Meghan already joined Prince Harry as a youth ambassador to the Commonwealth. Since then, the couple has been very vocal about how important this role plays in their life.

In fact, after their wedding, the former "Suits" actress revealed that she decided to put the flower symbols of all 53 Commonwealth nations embroidered into her wedding veil.

"It is important for me, especially now being part of the royal family, to have all 53 of the Commonwealth countries incorporated," Meghan said in HBO's "Queen of the World" documentary.

"I knew it would be a fun surprise as well for my now-husband, who didn't know. And he was really over the moon to find out that I make this choice for our day together."

Meghan added that the rest of the royal family shared the same reaction, knowing how they value the role and the work they would continue to do as youth ambassadors.

The Commonwealth group is composed of 53 nations; most of it is former British territories, including Meghan's roots in Canada.

