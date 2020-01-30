Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday in a helicopter crash that also took the lives of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and sven other passengers.

It was a heartbreaking and devastating news that rocked not only the NBA and the sporting community but also the whole world. Once again, people lost a role model, an inspiration and a cultural icon.

Plenty of tributes flooded for Kobe and the victims, revealing a lot how the basketball star was viewed in the community and all over the world.

As we mourn with the world in this tragic event, we take a look at the last few hours of Kobe from people whom he last interacted with.

Selfie With a Fan

Basketball fan Brady Smigiel told CNN that the 41-year-old retired NBA star was able to give him a selfie a day before his tragic death. The 13-year-old athlete is a member of Team Edge that participated in the Mamba Cup tournament last Saturday.

According to Brady's mother, her son just woke up that morning wanting to drop by the Mamba Sports Academy before heading to their game. Kobe was in the Academy to coach the Lady Mambas, who were also competing in the Mamba Cup.

After Gianna's team lost on their first game, Brady approached Kobe and ask for a selfie. However, the former Los Angeles Lakers star seemed not in the mood because of their loss but was kind enough to give him a fist bump.

Since the team is scheduled to have another game at 2 p.m, Brady once again tried his luck and went after Kobe after the Lady Mambas won. Kobe gladly grants the photo opt, but it turned out to be pretty blurry.

Kobe then promised the young athlete one thing and said: "We'll get a better pic tomorrow."

Enjoying his last #GirlDad moment with Bianka

TMZ Sports has obtained a video showing the 18-time NBA All-Star spending some quality time with his three-year-old daughter, Bianka, the night before the tragedy.

The father-and-daughter tandem was said to be in the Fashion Island mall in Newport Beach. The video shows Kobe giving his girl a quality playtime at the mall's koi pond area and strolling through the stores.

Phone Call with LeBron James

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Kobe called LeBron after their game with te Philadelphia 76ers last Saturday night. The entire Lakers team even listened to the said quick phone call.

It was on the same night when LeBron historically surpassed Kobe for the third spot on the NBA's all-time scoring chart. It looks like it was followed up with another phone call on Sunday morning.

In his Instagram tribute to Kobe, LeBron said that he literally just heard the man's voice before leaving Philly.

One final conversation: LeBron James and Kobe Bryant had phone call late Saturday night after James passed Bryant on the NBA scoring charts, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Several Lakers players listened into call -- in what would be their final memory of Bryant's voice. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2020

Catching up with Shareef O'Neal

Literally this morning you reached out to me .... I love you forever unc️ I love you pic.twitter.com/3oVgvKKUkm — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2020

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, a few hours before his tragic death, Kobe took a minute to respond to Shareef O'Neal's Instagram story. The 20-year-old son of Kobe's fellow Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal shared a screenshot of their casual exchange when his Uncle Kobe checked up on him, asking "You good fam?"

The young man responded with: "Yeah! Just been getting this work in trying to figure out my next move." Shareef followed up and asked Kobe "How you been?" but the late-Kobe Bryant did not have a chance to respond.

A few hours after, Shareef learned about the tragic news.

