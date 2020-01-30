Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday in a helicopter crash that also took the lives of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and sven other passengers.
It was a heartbreaking and devastating news that rocked not only the NBA and the sporting community but also the whole world. Once again, people lost a role model, an inspiration and a cultural icon.
Plenty of tributes flooded for Kobe and the victims, revealing a lot how the basketball star was viewed in the community and all over the world.
As we mourn with the world in this tragic event, we take a look at the last few hours of Kobe from people whom he last interacted with.
Selfie With a Fan
Basketball fan Brady Smigiel told CNN that the 41-year-old retired NBA star was able to give him a selfie a day before his tragic death. The 13-year-old athlete is a member of Team Edge that participated in the Mamba Cup tournament last Saturday.
According to Brady's mother, her son just woke up that morning wanting to drop by the Mamba Sports Academy before heading to their game. Kobe was in the Academy to coach the Lady Mambas, who were also competing in the Mamba Cup.
After Gianna's team lost on their first game, Brady approached Kobe and ask for a selfie. However, the former Los Angeles Lakers star seemed not in the mood because of their loss but was kind enough to give him a fist bump.
Since the team is scheduled to have another game at 2 p.m, Brady once again tried his luck and went after Kobe after the Lady Mambas won. Kobe gladly grants the photo opt, but it turned out to be pretty blurry.
Kobe then promised the young athlete one thing and said: "We'll get a better pic tomorrow."
Enjoying his last #GirlDad moment with Bianka
TMZ Sports has obtained a video showing the 18-time NBA All-Star spending some quality time with his three-year-old daughter, Bianka, the night before the tragedy.
The father-and-daughter tandem was said to be in the Fashion Island mall in Newport Beach. The video shows Kobe giving his girl a quality playtime at the mall's koi pond area and strolling through the stores.
Phone Call with LeBron James
View this post on InstagramI’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! . Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life️ #Gigi4Life️ A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jan 27, 2020 at 6:43pm PST
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Kobe called LeBron after their game with te Philadelphia 76ers last Saturday night. The entire Lakers team even listened to the said quick phone call.
It was on the same night when LeBron historically surpassed Kobe for the third spot on the NBA's all-time scoring chart. It looks like it was followed up with another phone call on Sunday morning.
In his Instagram tribute to Kobe, LeBron said that he literally just heard the man's voice before leaving Philly.
One final conversation: LeBron James and Kobe Bryant had phone call late Saturday night after James passed Bryant on the NBA scoring charts, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Several Lakers players listened into call -- in what would be their final memory of Bryant's voice. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2020
Catching up with Shareef O'Neal
Literally this morning you reached out to me .... I love you forever unc️ I love you pic.twitter.com/3oVgvKKUkm — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2020
Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, a few hours before his tragic death, Kobe took a minute to respond to Shareef O'Neal's Instagram story. The 20-year-old son of Kobe's fellow Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal shared a screenshot of their casual exchange when his Uncle Kobe checked up on him, asking "You good fam?"
The young man responded with: "Yeah! Just been getting this work in trying to figure out my next move." Shareef followed up and asked Kobe "How you been?" but the late-Kobe Bryant did not have a chance to respond.
A few hours after, Shareef learned about the tragic news.