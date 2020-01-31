Fake Royal? Piers Morgan Slams Meghan Markle For TRYING HARD to Be Like Princess Diana

Meghan Markle has already stepped back as senior member of the royal family along with her husband Prince Harry. However, the departure still did not give her the peaceful life she wanted.

In fact, things got worse, as criticisms followed her and her family all the way to Canada.

Piers Morgan, who has seemingly made a habit of criticising the former "Suits" actress, continued to lambast Meghan and made some harsh comments about her.

Morgan spoke on TMX Fox News Special Documentary "Harry & Meghan: The Royals In Crisis" and criticized the Duchess of Sussex once again. The "Good Morning Britain" presenter called Meghan as a "self-obsessed" Kardashian and a person who is trying so hard to be like Princess Diana.

"If Meghan Markle thinks she is going to emerge from this as some kind of Princess Diana figure, she needs to think again," the 54-year-old broadcaster exclaimed. "She's going to end up like a mini royal Kim Kardashian with all the ignominy that goes with that title."

It came after Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, compared her daughter to the late Princess of Wales since he thought that the Duchess is receiving the same level of media scrutiny as Diana.

However, Piers only saw both Meghan and Prince Harry as "two ego-mad, self-obsessed, virtue signaling "progressive" young people."

Of course, this is not the first time the GMA broadcaster insulted the two.

Last year, Morgan called Prince Harry a "hypocrite" after the Duke of Sussex launched ecological travel plans all while riding prvate jets. Harry put the fire out during the launch of his eco-tourism project at Google Climate Change Summit in Sicily and clarified that he needed to travel on private jets to protect his family.

Morgan has been a well-known critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a very long time. Oftentimes, he takes his comments and criticisms on his Twitter account, with the most recent one stating that the Sussexes' departure is the "beginning of the end of the monarchy."

Trouble For The Royals

Georgina Walker, the resident psychic of Kyle and Jackie O's radio show, shocked listeners when she predicted the British monarchy's future during the KIIS FM breakfast show.

She stated that Megxit "will cause nothing but trouble for the royals" as it could be the beginning of the end of the family.

Because of the shocking departure, Walker envisioned that Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son, Prince George, will never be King.

Though the Sussexes' departure will not affect the position of Prince George as the future heir to the throne once Prince William takes over Prince Charles, it could affect Queen Elizabeth II's rules instead.

"I knew it was going to happen, I predicted the Queen would refresh the monarchy to make it a younger approach," Walker revealed before stating that Prince William will be the last King of the British royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan's actions and shocking decisions may have been resolved, but according to the expert, it could start a "shocking chain of events" in the family.

If the prediction turns out to be accurate, then the next in line to the throne after Prince William -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis -- will never have the chance to rule Britain.

