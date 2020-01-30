Royal Bastard? Man Claims to Be Prince Charles, Camilla's Love Child, Plans to Take Legal Action

Could there be another heir to the crown next to Prince Charles aside from his first-born son Prince William?

With a quick Google search or viewing of Season 3 Episode 8 and 9 of Netflix series "The Crown," you will know that the late Diana, Princess of Wales is not Prince Charles' one great love.

It is no secret that the 71-year-old next in line on the monarch has been in love with then Camilla Shands. However, their love story went through some bumpy ride with the alleged disapproval of the royal family and his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Eventually, Camilla and Prince Charles had their happy ending, got married in 2005, and now the resident royal of Clarence House.

And just when things are starting to cool down with the infamous royal crisis dubbed as Megxit (royal exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle), another crisis is about to rock the monarchy in the image of Prince Charles and Camilla's alleged love child.

Royal Bastard?

Simon Charles Dorante-Day is an engineer from Queensland, Australia, who has been claiming that he is the son of Charles and Camilla.

Although he has made headlines for his controversial claims in the past, the 53-year-old Simon said he is now ready to take his claims to court.

In his attempt to prove that he is the next heir to the throne, Simon already filed a legal proceeding in the High Court of Australia to make it official that he is a legitimate son of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

"This is (the) most explosive thing that's ever happened to the palace. It's definitely the most significant step I've taken so far - I've had to force a deadline, hold them to a date, because we need answers," Simon said in an interview with New Idea.

According to Simon, he has substantial evidence to prove that he was born out of wedlock in 1966 when Charles and Camilla were both teenagers.

Simon said that his parents began seeing each other back in 1965. The following year, Camilla suddenly disappeared for at least nine months while Charles was sent to Australia.

Grandma Said So!

Simon also remains true to his claims, as it was his very own grandmother who told him the truth about his identity.

"My grandmother, who worked for the Queen, told me outright that I was Camilla and Charles' son many times," Simon revealed. "She didn't just hint at it, she told me outright."

Roughly 18 months after his birth, Simon was adopted by a couple, Karen and David. His adoptive grandparents said to have served both the Queen and Prince Philip, while his grandfather Ernest Bowlden even received an Imperial Service Award for his work in one of the royal households.

Simon also shared that he firmly recalls spending time with Camila while his adoptive parents and security officers wait outside a house in Portsmouth.

Meanwhile, per Mirror Online, the House of Clarence said they did not have any comment on Simon's claims.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles