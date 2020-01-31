Justin Bieber, Ex Selena Gomez Feud Puts Demi Lovato In a Bad Light

Aside from their looks, talent, and personality, a celebrity's popularity and relevance also depend on his/her supporters. Fandoms could be considered the life and blood of a famous artist. and without these people who support them in good or bad times, their career will surely go down in no time.

Over the year, we've seen how fandoms support their idols in every victory. At the same time, they are also there to defend a superstar when he/she got involved in a controversy. Fandoms are like a huge support system that will catch a celebrity when everything went down.

Through social media, we've seen what fandoms are ready to do for their idols. But we also witness how nasty it gets when fandoms of two or more artists pit their favorites as if they are some rooster in a cockfight.

This past few days, another fandom is fuming with outrage when their idol was allegedly snubbed disrespectfully by a fellow artist and longtime friend.

It all started during the 2020 Grammy's last Sunday when singer Demi Lovato made her Grammy's comeback and performed her new song called "Anyone." The 27-year-old artist's heartfelt performance bought tears not just to Demi herself but also to her fellow artists and the viewers.

After her performance, Demi received positive praise online, including a sweet shout out from her longtime gal pal, Selena Gomez.

The "Lose You To Love Me" singer took to her Instagram story to celebrate Demi's performance and expressed how proud she is with her friend.

"I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational, and DESERVED this moment was," Selena wrote alongside a photo of Demi in the Grammy's stage.

"Demi, I'm so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery," she added.

Selena and Demi's friendship could be traced back from circa 2000 when they co-star in the children show "Barney and Friends."

The following day, Demi also took to her Instagram stories and re-posted a video clip of Selena's ex Justin Bieber, who just released his first documentary "Seasons" on YouTube.

"I love the documentary so much," Demi wrote.

"So true... people don't get how impactful touring at such a young age can be. Always supporting you @justinbieber," she added.

What seems to be an innocent show of support to her fellow artist made the Selenators (Selena Gomez fandom) fume. The solid supporters of Selena are upset that Demi did not even re-post Selena's sweet shout out, but she took the time to support Justin, who (as well know) hurt Selena at one point in their lives.

The fact that Demi Lovato shared stories about her performance others posted but ignored Selena Gomez... And then she goes and shares Justin Bieber on Ellen LMAO but anyway!!! STREAM RARE to keep the hypocrites and rats away pic.twitter.com/j2nRltmWN7 — theler (@thelerxlevi) January 29, 2020

I will not be at peace again until Demi Lovato quits being stubborn and makes amends with Selena Gomez. I need this for my 10-year old heart — stan of all talented queens (@PandaSchwagg) January 27, 2020

Selena Gomez might literally be the nicest celebrity out here. the fact that demi lovato literally trashed and shaded her multiple times and then became friends with the people who hurt selena and now when demi made her comeback Selena supported her. I don’t know a better woman.. pic.twitter.com/7cHPorIX6g — MOODI (fan account) (@dodgedthebulIet) January 27, 2020

Fans may seem to have forgotten that Demi and Justin Bieber are now under the same management of Scooter Braun, so maybe she did not mean to snub Selena's shout out and is required to hype up Justin's docu-series because of their work relationship.

As of writing, either Selena and Demi has yet to comment on the said feud pit by fans online.

READ MORE: Here's How Kobe Bryant Spent His Last Few Hours Before Tragic Death

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles