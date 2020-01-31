One best surprise of 2020 is Lizzo's superb performance with former One Direction band member Harry Styles.

The two rocked the concert stage on Thursday night to perform at the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl.

Lizzo was in Miami to serve "Juice" as the grand finale of her performance, and what a finale it was.

The one and only Harry Styles hopped onstage to collab with the woman of the hour, and it absolutely gave fans a moment to remember for the rest of their lives.

As the duo belted out the track, the singers showed off their choreographed dance moves, swaying side to side together and dipping across the stage.

Fresh off her "Best Pop Solo Performance" and two other wins at the Grammy's, Lizzo told the crowd, "I have not quite processed it."

She added, "I feel like tonight is the night to actually celebrate those three Grammy's, my family, and that beautiful performance my team put together. We gon' celebrate tonight."

During the part of "Somebody come get this man, I think he got lost in my DMs," the pair played off each other before Styles screamed, "I wanna be way more than friends! What you want me to say, baby?"

In a lovely moment, Styles and Lizzo held hands to sing the final chorus.

Being the best hypeman ever, Styles screamed "Lizzo!" and gestured to the singer as she belted out the final note of the song, closing her two-hour performance.

While their moves were in sync, the "Adore You" singer and the "Good As Hell" hitmaker sported uniquely different looks.

Styles rocked a 70s look. He was clad in his now-signature bell-bottom slacks with cropped sweater vest over his button-down shirt, while the diva sported a denim bikini and fishnet stockings.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer, who was already in Miami to headline the Pepsi Sugar Super Bowl party, showed how much she likes Lizzo during this rendition of the song because when he was not singing, he was bopping along and excitedly providing backup vocals.

More to Come!

Lizzo will be joining Styles as a special guest at the Pepsi concert.

Fans have already been waiting for their collab since the "Trust Hurts" singer teased the idea after Styles covered "Juice" during a 2019 performance in BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, which has racked up nearly 10 million views.

Styles made a few adjustments to the song, like changing the word from "b****" to "Mitch, referencing to his guitarist, Mitch Rowland.

At that time, Styles said, "She's one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She's exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves."

The feeling might be mutual because Lizzo then shared Styles' comments about her on her official Twitter account, writing "*melts*" along with some happy emojis.

Honoring Kobe

At the Grammys 2020, Lizzo also took a moment to honor lthe ate NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, who tragically died the day of the event.

She told the crowd, "I can't be at the largest sporting event of the year without mentioning the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna."

Lizzo added, "We can't be at this event and not think of them in our hearts and hold them up and honor them as sports fans, as music fans, as human beings."

