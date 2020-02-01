Hannah Montana Prequel: Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms It's Happening and Gives DETAILS!

If you grew up singing "The Best of Both Worlds," "Ordinary Girl," "Who Said?" and just basically enjoyed your childhood or pre-adolescent period watching the "Hannah Montana" movies and series, then you are up for a huge surprise.

Billy Ray Cyrus recently revealed that a spinoff series of the iconic musical is currently on the works! Yay!

In an exclusive interview with Holywood Life, Miley Cyrus' real-life and on-screen father said that Disney is currently working on a prequel series that will mostly revolve around his character as Robby Stewart.

"They're talking about doing a prequel, which to me, I would do that in a heartbeat," Billy said.

"Because that means I get to get my mullet back." he added in reference to his famous Disney Channel classic song "I Want My Mullet Back."

The 58-year-old Billy said that the prequel will still be shown on TV, but the tiny-tiniest and juicy details are yet to be known.

"I think there's a whole story that led up to Miley becoming Hannah Montana," Billy Ray teased.

Just a refresher, the Disney series -- which ran from 2006 to 2011 -- revolves around the story Hannah Montana (played by Miley Cyrus), whose father Robby Steward is a famous country singer with the stage name "Robbie Ray."

Robby quit performing when his wife passed away, leaving him with two kids Hannah and Jackson. Eventually, Hannah inherited Robby's passion for music and led the same path in the music industry.

Hannah's father served as her manager and producer, but they had to protect her identity, leading Robby to disguise in fake mustache and fake voice so the public will not know that they are related.

In the same interview, the "Old Town Road" singer confessed that before Hannah Montana became a huge hit, he did not think he is the right person to portray the role, especially that he is Miley's real-life father.

Billy's role as Robby Steward/ Robbie Ray can somehow relate to his life as the "one-hit wonder" behind the song "Achy Breaky Heart."

"They had cast me as her dad, and I said, 'They should get a real actor. I don't want to mess that show up.'" Billy said.

"They should get a real actor to play her dad because this is a great script and a great concept. It's going to blow Miley up. It's going to be big."

It has been nine years since fans last saw Miley Cyrus rock as Hannah Montana, a show that defined her career.

It could be recalled that when the show concluded in 2011, Billy Ray Cyrus has been vocal that he wanted the show to have a prequel even if he claims that the hit show "ruined" his family.

"You know, there's (a) wonderful buzz right now for a prequel to Hannah Montana. I know Miley couldn't step back and be that little girl, but I could get my mullet back real quick," Billy said in an interview in 2011.

