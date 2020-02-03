LOOK: Demi Lovato's Super Bowl Promise in 2010 Finally Comes True!

Fresh off from her Grammys 2020 performance, Demi Lovato kicked off the Super Bowl LIV with her national anthem performance. Interestingly, however, it turns out to be a long-standing dream of the singer.

Singing the national them is one of the biggest and, perhaps most watched, moments in the game. After all, it starts the game and sets the tone of everything.

As for Demi, she provided an inspired performance in what could be said as one of her best national anthem renditions.

However, even before she took the stage in Miami, Demi apparently knew she would sing the national anthem in the Super Bowl ... Well, at least she promised to do so to before it really happened.

In her now-10-year-old tweet which she posted on Feb. 7, 2010, Demi personality wrote, "One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy...."

One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy.... — Team Demi (@ddlovato) February 7, 2010

The said tweet began to storm the internet before her Sunday performance, with her fans saying that the singer predicted her 2020 performance a long time ago.

Ahead of her much-awaited presentation at Super Bowl LIV, she shared a photo of her on Instagram as soon as she arrived in Miami and said, "I'm here in Miami! Ready for the Super Bowl!! Let's do this!!."

Not The First Time

It was not the first time the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer sang the U.S. national anthem. She previously sang the song at the 2015 World Series, giving the audience a glimpse of how she would perform at the Super Bowl 2020.

Her performance this year followed the footsteps of Gladys Knight, who sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the 2019 event.

Meanwhile, in 2018 and 2017, the piece was performed by Pink (who was battling her flu that year but successfully opened the game between the New England Patriots versus Philadelphia Eagles) and Luke Bryan, respectively.

Lovato also joined the lineup of performers, along with the halftime show's headliners such Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The two dedicated their performance to NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away last Sunday after the helicopter he was riding crashed in Calabasas, California.

Emotional GRAMMYs Performance

Prior to her dream-come-true appearance at Super Bowl 2020, Demi Lovato performed a touching, piano-rich piece at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The event became her comeback venue after going on a year-and-a-half hiatus. She performed her new song "Anyone," which was reportedly written and recorded by the singer before her overdose in July 2018.

Talking with Andy Cohen on Radio Andy SiriusXM Radio Show, Demi said that the song represented that moment in her life when she felt like everything was down and out.

"I also was really proud of the vocal and I thought, 'I've never had a moment like this, you know, where I've sat down at a piano or that I've stood next to a piano and sang my heart out," she said.

Lovato also revealed that when she was still in the hospital, she promised to herself that if she would ever come back to music and perform another song, she wanted it to be at the Grammys.

With the two remarkable performances she pulled off this year, everyone can now officially welcome Demi back.

