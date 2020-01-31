Superbowl Halftime Show: Here's How Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Will Honor Kobe Bryant

Celebrities sent their sympathies through social media and in person since the news about Kobe Bryant passing stormed the internet. This time, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will join forces to make a tribute for the late NBA superstar.

The Super Bowl LIV halftime promised to offer surprises through a long list of songs performed by several singers and dancers, and the upcoming display on Feb. 2, 2020, will be a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Before the scheduled televise by Fox this weekend, its headliners, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, attended the Miami press conference on Thursday and shared a sneak peek of what they have prepared for the Sunday Super Bowl LIV halftime show's 12-minute performance.

Lopez started to reveal some spoilers and said that the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show will be a heartfelt one as they organized it to honor Bryant, who passed away last Sunday after the chopper he - as well as his daughter Gigi and seven others - rode on crashed in Calabasas, California.

Shakira added that they will remember and celebrate his life on Sunday.

"I'm sure he'd be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on stage that day," the 42-year-old "Waka Waka" singer went on.

However, they only shared a glimpse of it but promised that the show will surely be "fully packed."

The last clue they left was that they assured the fans that the performances will be "very Shakira and very Jennifer" as seen on their first fun-through practice.

Their efforts to push the plans through is only a percentage of the long list of people who offered tribute for Bryant.

Other Personalities Honored the Late Basketball Player, Too

The world wept as soon as they learned about the 41-year-old shooting guard, and everyone showed how it broke their hearts.

LeBron James, who remained quiet for days, finally broke his silence through an Instagram post where he wrote an emotional message to the man who also stood as an inspiration for him.

"I sitting here trying to write something for this post, but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!" LeBron started. "WTF!! I'm heartbroken and devastated my brother!! Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids."

In the same post, King James shared how he was still able to talk to Bryant before the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, the "The Ellen DeGeneres" host, Ellen, also tried so hard to hold back her tears as she delivered an opening message about Bryant as part of the show's way to honor the basketball player.

"Yesterday was a celebratory day, and we got tragic news about Kobe Bryant, and everything changed in a second," Ellen said as she started to be emotional. "That's what I want to talk about: Life is short, and it's fragile. And we don't know how many birthdays we have."

With all these people who offered their wishes as they let go of Bryant, people realized more that his legacy will continue to touch people's lives even after his death.

