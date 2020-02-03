Royal BFF! Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston Set to Collab in Hollywood?

It looks like Hollywood is coming to Canada pretty soon because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a couple of A-list celebrities who would want to "hang out" with them.

"Friends" actress Jennifer Aniston is reportedly planning to spend more time with Meghan now that she and her husband moved to Vancouver Islands.

Jen and Meg in Hollywood?

According to a report by Radar Online, the 50-year-old actress wants to connect with the 38-year-old Duchess while filming the sequel to the hit Netflix movie, "Murder Mystery."

An insider told Radar, "They have a lot in common, and a number of mutual friends, including the Clooneys and there, have already been some friendly exchanges between them."

Jennifer reportedly has a lot of admiration for the Duchess of Sussex and loved her in the legal drama show Meghan starred in, "Suits." In fact, Jen loves Meg so much that she is open to them collaborating on projects since the former actress is coming back to the "entertainment world."

The royal couple are expected to make millions from various possible deals, including a possible return to TV or Hollywood for Meghan.

There will also reportedly be plenty of opportunities for Jennifer and Meghan to hang out in Los Angeles once the Sussexes are in town.

"They're looking forward to getting together," the insider added. Moreover, if rumors that Meghan and Prince Harry plan to move to Los Angeles turn out to be accurate, then the hangouts could become more regular.

It was recently revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan plan to spend their summer in America.

A source told E! News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have started looking for homes online, and they are also in the process of interviewing security teams.

"They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it's logistically possible. They've reached out to people in Los Angeles and would like to assemble a team of locals."

With Jennifer's knowledge of the industry and huge list of connections, she could play a huge role in helping Meghan get back into acting -- if that is the path Meghan plans to go down.

It would not be the first time that Meghan cozied up with an A-list celebrity. After all, she has kept many of her celebrity friends from her years in Hollywood and met more after marrying into the royal family.

Meghan is friends with former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama, tennis champion Serena Williams, singer-entrepreneur Beyonce Knowles-Carter, and even billionaire-host Oprah Winfrey.

Jennifer Enjoying Life!

Jennifer, on the other hand, has also made headlines this week after she was linked once again to her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

According to a report by Woman's Day, they claim that the former couple will reunite at Jennifer's 51st birthday because Brad reportedly has something planned out for her.

The two have reportedly slowly rebuilt their romance, and Brad is ready to prove his dedication by organizing her birthday.

A Woman's Day's source was quoted saying, "He's hiring out her favorite restaurant Gjelina for an intimate dinner party."

"With her birthday falling two days after Oscars, he's been joking that she'll finally be able to eat and drink after being on a strict regimen for the awards season."

However, Gossip Cop reported that the report has no truth to it whatsoever.

The actor's representative also denied the rumors, saying that while Pitt can attend his ex-wife's birthday like he did last year, it is highly unlikely he will organize one himself secretly.

