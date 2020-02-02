Royal Fraud: Old Video Shows How Meghan Markle Lied to Break Into Acting

Before she married into the royal family, Meghan Markle admitted that she was a fraud.

In a video released on the Daily Mail, Meghan shared a story about how she had to lie to a director to get a break into acting. When asked about her union status, the Duchess of Sussex had to tell a lie.

Little White Lie

In an old video that resurfaced ecently, Meghan called herself a fraud while talking about her days with "Suits" and how she had to lie to get that spot in the show. She said she was asked if she was union and she said yes even though she wasn't.

"I was Taft-Harteleyed, which is I pretended I was union...and you have to. It was the pilot called Century City With Hector Elizondo," Meghan revealed. "When I got there, they were like -- so you're union. And I'm like of course, I am union, I mean yeah absolutely. Then, I wasn't."

The story behind the lie is hilarious and the lie itself is pretty harmless. However, at that time, Meghan suffered with some repercussions because of it.

"To this day, those acting directors will surely not hire me," Meghan revealed. "I'm a fraud."

While Meghan Markle may have used the term '"fraud" too loosely, a lot has changed since then. And surely, casting directors would be lining up to get her to sign to them!

Going Back to Acting?

In their announcement that they will be stepping back from their duties as senior members of the royal family, the couple also expressed their desire to become financially independent. In line with that, there have been rumors that Meghan will be pursuing a career in Hollywood again.

Will her fans be seeing her back on acting?

Before she married Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was an actress in Hollywood, though her stint in "Suits" is only her most memorable role.

However, despite the desrie to go back to TV, a spokesperson for the couple denied the rumors that Meghan will be making multiple appearances on "I Do, Redo." It is an upcoming Canadian show about couples who are planning for a second wedding after a disaster has ruined the first one.

The show is set to air on Netflix. What made people think that Meghan would be part of it is the fact that the show is hosted by Toronto-based wedding stylist Jessica Mulroney, a close friend and confidant of Markle.

This revelation follows a resurfaced video of Meghan and Harry where they appeared to be fishing for voiceover work while in The Lion King premiere in July.

The couple prmosied to split their time between Canada and the United Kingdom. Meghan and Harry have also started with the transition phase of their decision. They are now in Canada, living in a temporary home until they decide which property to purchase.

Speculations have become stronger than the couple might be settling in Toronto. It has been Meghan's second home since she moved to Canada while filming "Suits."

The former actress has been in search of a new home where she, Prince Harry and their son Archie can start a new life away from everything that's royal.

