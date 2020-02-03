As if one Latina performer is not enough, the Super Bowl gave us two, and they totally owned it!

Pop icons Shakira and Jennifer Lopez made Miami, even more, hotter as they took over the Hard Rock Stadium during the Super Bowl's halftime show on Sunday.

Just when the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are having their much-needed halftime break, the iconic performers entertained and hyped up both stadium and home viewers with their heart-pumping performance.

The 43-year-old Shakira opened the show with her hit song "She Wolf," followed up by a new rendition of "Empire."

The Colombian singer is wearing an all-red ensemble, which accentuated her ever-famous hips that seemed to have a life of its own the minute she did some belly dancing like there is no tomorrow.

Of course, a Shakira performance would not be complete without her belting and dancing to her iconic "Whenever, Wherever" song.

The crowd went crazy as soon as she did some floor show and brought out Bad Bunny, who is wearing an overall silver outfit. They performed a duet of "I Like It" and "Chantaje."

Shakira ended her amazing set with "Hips Don't Lie" and plunged with a pool of audience.

But wait, there's more!

J.Lo opened the second half of the show while on top of the pole wearing a leather beaded Versace bodysuit. She performed her iconic "Jenny from the Block." It was followed up by more of her hit songs, including "Aint That Funny" and "Get Right."

And in true J.Lo fashion, she burned the house with total hotness as she stripped down in a shiny and almost-naked ensemble. She also gave a fantastic pole show as she sings "Waiting For Tonight."

Moreover, J.Lo brought a show-stopping rapper and performed "Mi Gente" and "Qué Calor" with J Balvin.

J.Lo proved that age is just a number when she performed "Get On The Floor" and danced to some complicated routine with her backup dancers.

However, the most memorable part of J.Lo's set was when she sang "Let's Get Loud" with her 11-year-old daughter Emme while Shakira is doing the drum work.

Shakira and J.Lo joined together on stage to finish the number with a whole bunch of young girls dancing to both of their hit songs "Let's Get Loud" and "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)"

In the history of major NFL events, this is the first time that two Latinas lead the halftime show, so Shakira and J.Lo did an amazing historical performance.

Back in the days, Super Bowl halftime is only composed of small productions. But in 1993, Michael Jackson made headlines and paved the way for big-time performers to secure the 20 to 30-minute show.

Since then, top performers like Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyonce, U2, and Maroon 5 have been to the Super Bowl stage.

And just like the game itself, the internet tuned-in for the Shakira-J.Lo showdown. Here are some of Twitter's best reaction to their show-stopping performance:

#SuperBowl @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women #SuperBowlHalftimeShow — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

Is this the sexiest halftime show of all time? MY COLUMN!!!!!! — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) February 3, 2020

Wifey: (with a side eye) Why are you watching the halftime show so hard?



Me: Oh I was seeing if Ja Rule was gonna come on as her guest — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 3, 2020

Halftime show almost got me in trouble — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 3, 2020

OMG @shakira !!!!! she looks so beautiful! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

ALRIGHT!!!!!! now THAT was a GLOBAL Super Bowl halftime performance!!!!!! STUNNING- WE LOOOOOOOOVED IT! CONGRATS @JLo, @shakira and the whole ensemble AND CREW !!!!!! -KU #SuperBowlLIV — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) February 3, 2020

