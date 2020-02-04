No Mercy! Brad Pitt Pokes Fun at Prince Harry, U.K. in Front of Prince William And Kate Middleton

Legendary Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has become more and more humorous lately. It could be because he is now single and ready to mingle and trying to joke his way to a lady's heart, or it could also be developed over time as he ages like wine.

During last month's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, fans witnessed how the 56-year-old actor threw punchlines over punchlines during his acceptance speech after winning the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for the film "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."

The iconic actor once again brought his humor game to the next level at the British Academy Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTAs), which was held at London's Royal Albert Hall last Sunday.

Pitt once again won the Best Supporting Actor award for his portrayal of Clifford Booth in the same movie. Although Brad was not able to personally accept his trophy, he managed to deliver his message through fellow actor Margot Robbie.

Robbie started reading Brad's speech saying: "Hey Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club! Wishing you the best for the divorce settlement, blah blah blah."

Brad expressed gratitude for the said award and called it an "extreme honor" and "especially meaningful." The actor also thanked the people behind the said film, particularly movie director Quentin Tarantino.

But what drew the most laugh was revealing the nickname that Brad gave for his BAFTAs trophy.

"Oh, and he says he's gonna name this Harry because he's really excited about bringing it back to the States with him," Robbie said. The camera immediately pans to Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, who is the guests of honor in the said awards show.

It looks like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took the joke lightly, as they could be seen laughing together with the rest of the crowd.

"His words, not mine. Thanks!" Robbie clarified before going down the stage.

But hey, the 37-year-old heir to the crown did not let the night slip without injecting his own choice of humor. During his speech, Prince William threw a funny shade at some TV series, which story revolves around the royal family.

"I am particularly proud to stand here tonight, having served as BAFTAs President for the last ten years," the Prince began.

"However, I must admit I don't know whether I should be proud, or slightly alarmed, about the number of winners over the last decade who have portrayed members of my own family," he added in reference to numerous royal family-inspired series like "The Crown," "The Favorite," and "The King's Speech."

Meanwhile, his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, is a total arm candy as she wowed everyone with her recycled gold and white Alexander McQueen gown. Kate Middleton previously wore the said gown back in 2012 for a state dinner in Malaysia.

The mother of three royals abided to the BAFTAs theme, encouraging attendees to incorporate the message of "sustainability" into their fashion choices for the award show.

