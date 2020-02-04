Kim Kardashian's Endorser to Transform Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Into a 'Multibillion-Dollar Brand'

An endorsement company who worked with Kim Kardashian claimed that they are already working with the inner circle of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The goal was to turn the royal power couple into a multi-billion dollar brand.

Sussex Royal Brand

The firm Sheeraz is now taking endorsement requests and appearances for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. On their official Instagram post, the firm tagged the official Instagram page of the royal couple @sussexroyal to encourage clients from around the world to send in their "official offers" for Harry and Meghan.

The firm promised to send their requests directly to the representatives of the royal couple.

Buckingham Palace insisted that there is no truth that the firm has already been hired. Per The Sun, the representative from the palace categorically denied that the endorsement company has been officially hired.

However, the original post of Fame by Sheeraz has been kept and was not taken down despite the official announcement from Buckingham Palace. Sheeraz Hasan, the company owner, said that he has been closely working with the inner circle of Meghan Markle.

In a statement posted by Hasan on Tweeter, he said that before Meghan became a royal, she was an actress in Hollywood. She has built connections for herself as an actress before she married to become a princess.

In an interview with "Virgin Radio Dubai," Hasan revealed that he was fielding offers of up to $3.5 million to the Sussex team. He furthered that the team of Prince Harry and Meghan were showing great interest in "playing the games." The firm owner also revealed that Meghan was already planning to spend the summer in Los Angeles to see how they can sell their new "brand."

A Big Name

"We're going to make this royal couple 100 times bigger than Kim Kardashian -- and we're the ones that made Kim Kardashian," Hasan bragged. He also claimed that Jennifer Lopez and Paris Hilton are clients of his.

The owner of the endorsing company said that the brand of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is going to be so big and vowed that it will become a multibillion-dollar brand.

In an interview with the "Kris Fade Show," Sheeraz said that he believes the royal couple could be worth more with the right kind of help. He posted the said interview on his Instagram account.

Sheeraz made the headlines back in April 2019 while working with Lindsay Lohan. She accidentally tweeted his instructions to "I need you to tweet..." along with the message that the actress was supposedly excited to see him.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in transition from their old royal life to their new independent life in Canada. As they try to establish themselves as independent members of the royal family, the couple may be asking experts of the industry for help.

However, how they build their Sussex Royal brand will be a lot of work and it may take a while. With the right help, they can truly make their "brand" exactly how they envisioned it to be.

