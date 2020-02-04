I'm Sorry! Taylor Swift's Bully Issues Public Apology After 'Miss Americana' Revelation

Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary "Miss Americana" just hit both TV and smartphone screens last week and has been receiving nothing but good feedback.

The 60-minute long documentary did not only feature the behind-the-scenes from Taylor's "Reputation Tour," but it also showed an in-depth look at how her fame affected her mental health, eating habits, as well as her journey to use her influence in the field of politics.

One of the major revelations in "Miss Americana" is how the 30-year-old singer and songwriter gets candid talking about her eating disorders. Taylor explained how comments from social media and the press made her insecure about her body, leading her to starve herself which eventually took a toll on her health.

The docu-film features a clip of comments about her body, particularly that from comedian Nikki Glaser condemning Taylor's skinny body-type.

"She's too skinny; it bothers me... all other model friends, and it's just like, cmon!" Nikki said in the clip.

On Saturday, the said comedian took to Instagram to redeem herself and basically begged for Taylor's forgiveness.

"I love @taylorswift," Nikki began alongside a photo of herself wearing a black shirt with a print of Taylor's face and a text that says: "Taylor Swift Red."

"Unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of asshats saying mean things about her," she added.

In the docu, the "You Need To Calm Down" singer explained that rude comments about her body are one of the reasons why she decided to literally disappear and be missing in action for about a year.

The 35-year-old comedian said that she was horrified to hear her own voice speaking those awful words from an interview she did five years ago.

The comedian said that she has also been battling with an eating disorder for the past 17 years and knows exactly how Taylor feels when people comment about them being "too skinny."

In the end, she offered Taylor her sincerest apologies and hope the message gets to the singer herself.

"I really have no need to post this other than to apologize to someone who seriously means SO much to me," Nikki wrote, adding that she's been getting a couple of death threats from Swifties who already saw the docu-film.

"I just hope this somehow gets to her so she knows I'm sorry for any pain I caused her and that I'd love to be her friend someday," she added.

The public apology indeed reached the "Lover" artist and had nothing but a sweet response to her former bully.

"Wow. I appreciate this so much," Taylor wrote, adding that the primary goal of the documentary is to highlight that people can change opinion as they grow and learn about themselves over time.

"I'm so sorry to hear that you've struggled with some of the same things I've struggled with. Sending a massive hug," she added.

It looks like the documentary did not just serve Swifties all over the world, but also shrank Taylor's long-list of nemesis.

