Johnny Depp's Fans Take MASSIVE Step to Punish Abusive Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's fans are not stopping as they seek justice for the actor. They want Amber Heard to be punished, and they are doing the necessary steos to make that happen.

A petition started on change.org aims to remove Amber from the upcoming sequel of the superhero movie "Aquaman."

A user named Jeanne Larson started the movement "Remove Amber Heard From Aquaman 2" and addressed it to the Senior Vice President of Publicity and Communications of DC Warner Bros., Courtney Simmons, and to DC Entertainment.

As of this writing, 141,810 "Aquaman" and Johnny Depp's fans already signed the petition in less than 24 hours, putting them just roughly 8,000 signatures away from their 150,000 goal.

Larson put a brief history of Amber's abusive behavior over the past years on the description, including her 2009 arrest after the actress abused her domestic partner Tasya Van Ree numerous times. She also highlighted the recent domestic violence case of Amber with Johnny Depp and revealed the content of his $50 million defamation lawsuit again.

"As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project," Larson said. "They must not ignore the suffering of Heard's victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser."

The post concluded that men, just like women, can be victims of such abuses. The fact that Amber did not only do it once but numerous times is already enough reason to not let her be celebrated in the entertainment industry.

The first "Aquaman" film was released in 2018 and garnered a box office total of over $1.14 billion. Its sequel is slated for a December 2022 release and due to start filming this year, but neither Warner nor DC Entertainment has not spoken yet if they would change the actress to play Mera's character or not.

Fans Want Johnny Depp to Pirate Again!

When Amber Heard published an op-ed article in The Washington Post about female victims of domestic violence, Johnny Depp's name was dragged into negative light. Although Amber did not mention his name in the said op-ed, Depp knew that she was referring to him.

As a result, Depp suffered financial losses. The Associated Press also reported that Depp lost his career because of that, including his role in the award-winning film franchise "Pirates of the Carribean."

Right after the Daily Mail obtained the leaked audio that revealed Amber's abuse, fans started to protest to provide justice for the actor and give him back all his previous roles -- including Captain Jack Sparrow's character.

"If you loved Johnny Depp when you were growing up and enjoyed all his movies, fight for him so he can get his roles back and let his abuser Amber Heard be punished. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp," one fan wrote before starting another petition dedicated to the award-winning actor.

On change.org, Depp's fans raised the petition, "We want JOHNNY DEPP back as CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW." As of this writing, the campaign is only 3,000 signatures away from the 75,000 signatures goal.

