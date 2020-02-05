Homesickness or the feeling of longingness at one's home is an inevitable emotion when people start living away from a place where they grew up and spent most of their life.

When you feel homesick, you begin to slowly miss the people you left back home, the neighborhood, the familiar faces within the community, and the things you do as part of your daily routine. Feeling homesick is also accompanied by the feeling of isolation -- it's like you do not belong to the new place and feels detached as you adjust to your newfound life.

It looks like the feeling of homesickness is slowly hitting Prince Harry a few weeks after he joined his wife, Meghan Markle, and eight-month-old son Archie back in Canada.

As everyone knows, this is a part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's attempt to live a private and independent life away from royal duties and responsibilities.

While Meghan and Harry are supposed to be happy living the life they have always dreamed of, it looks like the 35-year-old prince is slowly feeling the realities of living miles away from his loved ones.

According to reports, the Prince is missing his friends in the United Kingdom and has been using a popular messaging application to stay connected with them.

"Harry misses his friends, of course - anyone would," an insider told The Sun.

And just like any group of friends, the sixth in line to the throne is also a part of a WhatsApp group chat, which he now utilizes often to stay connected with his pals back home.

"But he has been in WhatsApp Group with his mates for years, and he uses that more than ever now to keep in touch and send pictures," the source said.

"The group are always sharing funny video clips they find as well."

The source explained that despite being miles away from his friends, Prince Harry makes sure to keep in touch with his best friends.

"Harry doesn't think being on the other side of the world means that he will lose touch with the people he has been mates with all his life," the source said.

It could be recalled that Prince Harry just joined his mother-and-son tandem in Vancouver Island after finishing several royal engagements. It includes an emergency meeting at Sandringham with his father, Prince Charles, brother Prince William, and grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Sussexes are reportedly staying in a rented mansion where they also stayed during their six-week Winter break back in December.

Another source told The Sun that the Sussex patriarch is carefully planning his and Meghan's next move, as they are aware that all eyes are on them following their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

"Harry is mindful that everyone is waiting to see what he and Meghan do next, and he wants this to be a really transformational year for them all as a family," the source said.

The insider added that Harry is now focusing on making this year's Invictus Game more epic than ever.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles