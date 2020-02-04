Royal Love: Queen Elizabeth II Shows Support For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle With THIS!

While royal family outsiders keep on assuming that there is still an ongoing tension in Buckingham Palace after the infamous exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Queen herself proved that there is no bad blood between her and the now ex-working royals.

Prince Harry's 93-year-old grandmother maybe the Queen, the head of the monarchy, and the most powerful person in the United Kingdom, but she is just like any granny who will always have a soft spot for their grandkids.

Although the 38-year-old Harry and 35-year-old Meghan is now living a private and independent life in Canada, Her Majesty expressed her low-key support of the couple's newfound life.

During a church service at St. Peter & St. Paul Church in West Newton, Norfolk last Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II was seen wearing a matching powder blue coat and hat.

But what stood out on her simple service look is the eye-catching Canadian snowflake brooch the Queen placed on the left uppermost part of her coat, near the chest.

While the said jewelry was a present from former Canadian Governor General David Johnston back in 2017, her perfect timing of wearing it a few weeks after Meghan and Harry officially turned their back on royal duties seems to be a subtle tribute to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who found their sanctuary in Canada.

According to Canadian royal expert Patricia Treble, the splendid brooch celebrates one of Canada's iconic symbol. It was given to her by the Canadian Governor General during her 65th year on the British throne or her Sapphire Jubilee.

"Queen Elizabeth II just received a royal brooch that is quintessentially Canadian," Patricia wrote on her website, Write Royalty.

"For there are two images that every Canadian instantly recognizes: the maple leaf and the snowflake."

The snowflakes brooch boasts 48 pieces of rare Canadian sapphires in different colors and shapes with a total of 10.19 carats. It is surrounded by 400 diamonds with a total of 4.39 carats, and it is a certified 18K Canadian white gold.

The said jewelry is only one among her hundreds of brooch collection. The Queen is known for keeping up her styling game by wearing her usual three-strand pearl necklace with matching pearl earrings and different kinds of brooches that never fails to accentuate her Queen vibe.

It is not the first time that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, showed her support for Prince Harry and Meghan's exit. It could be recalled that after summoning senior members of the royal family at Sandringham, the Queen released an official statement expressing her full support to the royal couple's decision.

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family," Queen Elizabeth said.

She added that while they would prefer the couple to work full-time, they "respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

