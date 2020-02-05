Selena Gomez Makeup Line Is Happening! Here's What You Need to Know

2020 is the year for Selenators all around the world! Apart from launching her recent album in January, Selena Gomez revealed that she is finally joining the pool of celebrities venturing into beauty business by coming up with their own cosmetic line.

The 27-year-old has always identified herself as a beauty enthusiast, so it is just about time to make her statement in the beauty industry. Yay!

In an Instagram live session on Tuesday, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer announced the good news by saying: "I'm announcing my line! My beauty line. It is called 'Rare Beauty."

This special announcement is followed up by a teaser video showing some behind-the-scenes clips when Selena is working on her cosmetic line.

"Being rare is about being comfortable yourself," Selena said in the teaser clip. "I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand, I wanna stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness."

Just the concept of embracing one's individuality is already getting us excited. Here are some of the things you should know about Selena's Rare Beauty.

The Story Behind The Name

Obviously, "Rare Beauty" is inspired by her recent hit song, which, according to Selena, is meant to be enjoyed.

"We are not meant to look like everybody else, we're meant to look like ourselves," Selena added.

Trademark Secured

Before making the huge announcement, Selena made sure that she already obtained the trademark for "Rare Beauty." She applied for it back in August 2019 and has just been low-key working on it while also doing her album.

Partnership With Sephora

Every beauty and makeup junkie knows that Sephora is the real deal when it comes to makeup, so fans can expect high-quality products that will surely be worth the price.

Since Rare Beauty will be in partnership with Sephora, Selena's beauty line will be exclusively available in Sephora stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Sephora store in J.C Penney location. It will also be available online via Rare Beauty's official website.

When Will It Be Available?

While Selena did not give many details in her Instagram story announcement, she made it clear that her beauty line will be released this coming summer of 2020.

What Kind of Cosmetic Products Will Be Available?

In the teaser video, Selena is also seen to be contouring her face, holding a blending sponge, and applying different shades of lip products.

Although the singer has yet to tease any particular products that will be available on Rare Beauty, it is safe to assume that the items shown on the teaser clip and the bold red matte lips that she is wearing during the announcement will be a part of the kit.

Where to Get Recent Updates?

Along with the announcement, Rare Beauty also launched the official website and Instagram account. The IG account with handler @rarebeauty now has over 1 million followers, so follow them now if you do not want to miss the biggest beauty line to drop this summer.

