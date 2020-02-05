Hailey Bieber Regretting Marriage With Justin Bieber? It's 'Hectic And Stressful

Hailey Baldwin married Justin Bieber in 2018 in what was supposed to be the start of a fairytale. However, what happened to their marriage afterward was the opposite.

The two did not live happily ever after.

Speaking to Elle Magazine for its March 2020 cover, Hailey revealed how her husband's health struggles affected their marriage.

The "Yummy" singer developed health issues, which caused them stress. Nonetheless, the 23-year-old blonde model thinks it was all worth it because he is an "incredible" and "amazing man."

"When we first got married, we were just figuring out our life together," Hailey admitted. "I feel like putting a wedding in the middle of all of that would be hectic and stressful."

At that time, they did not have a diagnosis. Hailey said it was hard because everybody "from the outside" was being "super mean and judgmental," telling her that Justin looked extremely unhealthy and like he was on drugs.

Justin Unhealthy And Struggling

For months, Hailey continued to become a wife to Justin by helping him figure out what was wrong and was what going on. Later it was discovered that Justin has Lyme Disease, which took the couple by surprise.

"He was sick, and he was dealing with a bunch of medical stuff," Baldwin said.

In the fifth episode of his YouTube documentary-series "Seasons," Justin talked about being diagnosed with the chronic condition.

Aside from Lyme Disease, he also has Epstein Barr, popularly known as "mono" -- which are both linked to extreme fatigue, chronic pain and anxiety.

"It might not seem hard for some people to just get out of bed in the morning, but it's tough for me to just get out of my bed," Justin said.

Healthy Routine

Now, the couple has settled into a routine at their Los Angeles home. Hailey said that she enjoys being home more than being away.

In their free time, the Biebers cuddle together on their sofa and watch old episodes of "Friends."

Aside from that, she also revealed that they read more books than be on their phones. They also follow one strict rule: "No phones in bed unless it's absolutely necessary."

Hailey added that faith played a significant role in their marriage and considered it as the most critical part. She shared that to have a bond of faith and spirituality, and following Jesus togethe,r is "everything."

Even though what followed them after marriage was not all happy, Hailey revealed that their relationship is stronger than ever.

Hailey Baldwin said that both of them have grown up so much, and it shocked her. Though it took a lot of work for them to get past things, Hailey said it was all worth it in the end.

She concluded by saying: "There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him. So, I'm lucky."

The Biebers got engaged in July 2018 in the Bahamas after reigniting their relationship following years of on-again, off-again dating rumors.

In September 2018, they tied the knot in a court wedding, and a year later, they had a lavish South Carolina wedding ceremony.

