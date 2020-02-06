Kylie Jenner Just Shares How Similiar She Is To Most Females

Hangry stage or the period of being angry caused by too much hunger is a combination than can turn a sweet lady into everyone's worst nightmare. It pretty intensifies when she is on her period and the hormones are spiking here and there.

Just like many women, reality TV star Kylie Jenner relates to feeling the "hangry" sensation. She is a self-confessed "face of hangry" as she could not stand starving in a day in her life.

Despite her close to perfection physique, the 22-year-old makeup mogul is just like the rest of us who eats her heart out but chooses to keep it clean and green.

In a video collaboration with Harper's Bazaar entitled: "Everything Kylie Jenner Eats In a Day," the mother-of-one shared her daily eating habit and revealed some of her daughter Stormi's meals of choice as well.

Kylie opened the video session by saying: "If there was like a face of hangry, it would be me. I will be the face of hangry."

"And, Stormi has it too because when that little girl's a little hungry, she turns into a different baby," Kylie added. "So, if you wonder where she gets it from, it's me for sure."

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star gave fans a glimpse of what type of food and drinks she indulges on a regular day, starting with a bone broth.

According to Kylie, she starts her day by drinking either bone broth mixed with lavender and lemon or a celery juice.

"I have a whole drawer in my refrigerator, just raw celery, so I will juice it fresh," she shared.

Kylie revealed that she also sips some of it throughout the day and could finish up to two full mason jar worth of bone broth.

While the "Kylie Cosmetics" CEO is also a self-confessed coffee and tea lover, she said she is trying to cut down her consumption and replace it with other fresh beverages like peach tea and vanilla iced latte with oat milk.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also enjoys having breakfast with her two-year-old daughter, who often munch on blueberries, turkey bacon, and her forever favorite bagels.

Kylie also shared a funny story of Stormi's obsession with bagels.

"We were sleeping, and she woke up out of her sleep and said, 'bagel.' And I was like, 'is she awake or not?' And I looked at her, dead asleep dreaming about bagels!" the proud mother shared.

Kylie added that they have a "peanut-free household" due to Stormi's allergy to all kinds of nuts.

Despite her multi-billion dollar status, Kylie eats pretty low profile, as she often opts for lemon chicken, vegetables, tacos, steak burritos and rice for lunch. However, she said she could not eat the same thing every day.

During cheat days, Kylie would stuff her face with California's finest "In-N-Out" burger, with well-done fries and a Coke. While pregnant with Stormi, this has been her go-to food and would eat in the food chain at least once a week.

